Compare mesh Wi-Fi systems at Costco and Sam's Club. Discover which retailer offers better prices, selection, and user reviews for improved home internet coverage in 2024.

Shoppers seeking to upgrade their home internet connectivity face a choice between two major warehouse retailers: Costco and Sam's Club. Both stores stock mesh Wi-Fi systems designed to eliminate dead zones, but significant differences exist in pricing transparency and inventory selection. The decision between these two retailers hinges on membership costs and the specific technical requirements of your living space.

Shopping Experience and Price Transparency

Costco provides a distinct advantage in transparency by displaying prices for all mesh Wi-Fi devices on its website without requiring a paid membership. Sam's Club restricts this access, forcing non-members to either pay an annual fee or visit a physical store to view costs. This membership barrier at Sam's Club typically costs $120 per year, whereas Sam's Club also charges an additional fee of $60 to $120 for online access to member pricing.

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This pricing structure makes Costco the more accessible option for the general public who do not wish to commit to a yearly subscription. Shoppers can compare specific models and costs from home, ensuring they make an informed decision before traveling to a retail location. The ability to see exact dollar amounts upfront eliminates the friction often associated with warehouse club shopping.

Product Selection and Technical Specifications

Costco currently offers four mesh Wi-Fi systems, all manufactured by TP-Link under the Deco line. The retailer's top-rated option is the TP-Link Deco X60, which is priced at $119.99. This dual-band kit includes three nodes and is engineered to cover up to 7,000 square feet of living space. While it delivers speeds up to 3 Gbps, it operates on the Wi-Fi 6 standard rather than the newer Wi-Fi 7 technology.

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Sam's Club offers a more diverse selection from two different manufacturers: Asus and TP-Link. The standout device here is the Asus BE3600 WiFi 7 mesh router. This system includes one central router and one node, providing coverage for up to 4,900 square feet. It boasts higher speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps and features integrated AI software designed to protect connected devices from hacking and malicious websites.

User Reviews and Real-World Performance

Customer feedback heavily favors Costco for its ease of access and high volume of verified reviews. Users who purchased the TP-Link Deco X60 reported excellent results in expanding coverage throughout large homes. One reviewer specifically noted that Wi-Fi speeds and signal strength became fast and stable inside a 4,000-square-foot residence after installation.

In contrast, while reviews for Sam's Club's TP-Link systems are positive, feedback for its other offerings is markedly less favorable. The sheer volume of reviews available on Costco's website allows shoppers to gauge long-term reliability more accurately. Sam's Club lists fewer reviews per product, making it harder for consumers to assess actual user experiences before making a purchase.

Inventory Availability and Final Verdict

Physical inventory will vary significantly between both retailers depending on your geographic location. Shoppers should check online availability before visiting either store to ensure the specific mesh Wi-Fi system they desire is in stock. Both Sam's Club and Costco sell similar devices, but the specific models and quantities may differ based on regional supply chains.

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Considering the lack of price visibility at Sam's Club and the higher barrier to entry for online shopping, Costco emerges as the more user-friendly option. The combination of clear pricing, extensive user reviews, and robust coverage from the TP-Link Deco X60 makes it a compelling choice. For those prioritizing technical features like Wi-Fi 7, Sam's Club remains a viable alternative, provided the shopper is willing to navigate the membership requirements.