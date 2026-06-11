Costco Selling Two High-End HD Televisions with Free 5-Year Warranty

Costco is selling two high-end LG OLED C5 smart TVs, each with a 65-inch or 55-inch screen, for $1,399.99 and $1,199.99, respectively. These televisions come with a free 5-year warranty, with Costco covering the first two years and an Allstate 3-year protection plan covering the remainder. The TVs also include free shipping and technical support.

Buying something new can be thrilling, but getting something free with it can be even better. We're always on the hunt for good tech deals and savings, so when we saw that the warehouse retailer Costco was selling two high-end HD televisions that include a free 5-year warranty , we naturally had to tell as many people as we could about it.

If you're in the market for a new TV, one of the best options around is now available with some free protections. Along with free shipping and technical support, there's also a 5-year Total Cover protection plan. For this plan, Costco covers the first two years, and then an Allstate 3-year protection plan kicks in for the remainder.

You can check out the specs of the 65-inch model, which features a 0.1 ms response time and up to a 144 Hz refresh rate, making it good for gaming. Being powered by webOS, users can access a variety of streaming services and apps, and there's also the ability to tweak the experience with LG's Picture and Sound Wizard.

The 4K Ultra HD television has a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, 32 GB of memory, and an Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8 for smoothing picture quality and upscaling. Looking at Costco reviews, both the 65-inch and 55-inch models hold a 3.9-star rating among users. Customers give the LG TV points for its vivid picture quality, access to streaming channels, and straightforward setup. Though plenty compliment the AI upscaling and motion smoothness, reviewers are mixed about the device's remote.

Some say it works just fine, yet others state it feels cheap. Considering the free warranty and positive reviews, this one may be worth checking out — but remember, there are





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