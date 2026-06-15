Costco's TV Deals Offer Deep Discounts on Premium OLED and Mini-LED Models Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Costco is currently offering major discounts on high-end televisions from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and TCL. Deals include the Samsung S90F OLED at 44% off, the LG C5 OLED with a $1,300 savings, the Hisense U65QF Mini-LED for $550, and the TCL QM6K series starting at $700. These offers provide significant value, often below manufacturer suggested retail prices, and are available now, which could make waiting for Amazon Prime Day unnecessary for TV shoppers.

Acquiring a new television, particularly a premium model, often represents a significant financial investment. Yet, for consumers who plan strategically around major retail events, exceptional savings are attainable.

While Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day 2026 is scheduled for June 23-26, Costco is currently presenting compelling television offers that may rival or surpass the upcoming sale, making it worthwhile to consider a purchase now, especially if a TV is the sole targeted upgrade. This analysis highlights several standout TV deals available at Costco, evaluated based on discount magnitude, expert critical reception, and overall value proposition, providing a focused guide for shoppers.

One of the most striking offers is on the 2025 Samsung S90F OLED television. Originally launched at a price of $2,500, this model, positioned just below Samsung's absolute flagship S95F, is now available at Costco for $1,400. This represents a substantial $1,100 reduction, equating to a 44 percent discount off the manufacturer's suggested retail price.

The S90F garners strong praise from reviewers, with its picture quality noted as nearly indistinguishable from the more expensive S95F, even earning an Editor's Choice award. Key specifications include a 4K OLED panel with HDR10+ support and a native 120 Hz refresh rate, which can boost to 144 Hz during gaming through variable refresh rate technology. The set also incorporates 4K AI upscaling to enhance lower-resolution content and features a comprehensive array of ports, including HDMI 2.1.

It operates on Samsung's Tizen OS smart platform, which provides access to a wide range of apps and complimentary live TV channels. Another premium OLED contender is the LG C5, part of the esteemed C-series lineup for 2025. With an initial launch price of $2,700, Costco's current price of $1,400 yields an even deeper discount of $1,300. As an OLED display, the C5 delivers the technology's hallmark benefits: perfect black levels, infinite contrast, and wide viewing angles.

It boasts a 120 Hz panel and robust HDR support encompassing HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate its suite of features, including variable refresh rate, auto-low-latency mode, an exceptional 0.1 ms response time, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with reviewers describing it as an excellent all-around television, lauding its contrast, color vibrancy, and comprehensive, uncompromising feature set.

For those seeking a high-performance alternative to OLED at a fraction of the cost, the Hisense U65QF Mini-LED TV presents an outstanding value. Originally released with an MSRP of $1,000, this 65-inch model is on sale at Costco for $550 until June 21, saving $450 or 45 percent. The television utilizes a Mini-LED backlighting system behind a 4K panel, delivering strong brightness and contrast.

It features a 144 Hz refresh rate and supports multiple HDR formats, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG. Connectivity includes four HDMI ports, though only two are the full-spec HDMI 2.1 standard. While reviewers found its picture and sound quality impressive for the price, they noted its Fire TV-based interface is heavily integrated with Amazon Prime Video and that its reflection handling is not ideal for very bright rooms.

Lastly, TCL's QM6K series, an entry-level 2025 lineup, offers a budget-friendly path to a large-screen, high-refresh-rate experience. The 65-inch variant typically carries a $1,000 MSRP but is discounted to $700 at Costco, a $300 savings. This price point is lower than the launch cost of the smaller 50-inch and 55-inch versions in the series. The QM6K employs a QD-Mini LED panel, which combines quantum dot color with Mini-LED backlighting for enhanced color and brightness.

It features a native 144 Hz refresh rate and supports the latest gaming features via its HDMI 2.1 ports. This model is particularly suited for cost-conscious buyers or casual gamers wanting a smooth motion experience without a premium outlay





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TV Deals Costco Discounts OLED Television Mini-LED TV Samsung S90F LG C5 Hisense U65QF TCL QM6K Prime Day 2026 4K TV Gaming TV Smart TV Big Screen TV

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