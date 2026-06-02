Costco's Gasoline Strategy Drives Membership Loyalty Amid High Fuel Prices

Costco's gasoline sales surge as prices soar, boosting warehouse traffic and member spending despite lower profit margins on fuel. The retailer uses its membership model and scale to offer cheaper gas, attracting new customers and reinforcing loyalty, even as it faces a unique profitability challenge tied to fuel price volatility.

Costco , celebrating its 50th anniversary, has never before experienced such a high demand for gasoline as it does now. During its quarterly earnings call this week, the company revealed that many of its gas stations have become so overwhelmed that they have had to call in fuel tankers multiple times a day to avoid running out of gasoline.

A growing number of customers are buying just enough to fill their tanks, worried about prices tomorrow. As prices have surged past $4 nationally and $6 on the West Coast, Costco has become the go-to destination in the United States for cheap gas. Relatively speaking, that is. Costco typically sells gasoline about 30 cents per gallon cheaper than local stations.

That's a tempting offer at any time, though the long lines sometimes deter customers, especially when gas is cheap. Not anymore: A significant number of Costco members filled up for the first time in the past three months, the company said on the earnings call. Interestingly, Costco actually makes a profit on gasoline, albeit just a few pennies per gallon. That's substantially lower than the 25 to 35 cent margin applied by most gas stations.

Unlike most service stations, which are small independent businesses-perhaps with a convenience store or repair shop attached-Costco can rely on its enormous scale and membership model to generate profits. Last year, membership fees accounted for roughly two-thirds of the company's earnings. Costco sells most of its products the same way it sells gasoline: at cost or barely above; and sometimes below, like its famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

Competitor gas stations need that margin to pay overhead and repairs. When gasoline prices rise, customers buy less, limiting how much they can charge. So ironically, when gas prices are high, most gas stations struggle to make money. Costco has a different problem: when gas prices are high, Costco sells more gasoline.

But because gasoline is one of its lowest-margin products, the company's overall profit margin shrinks. The opposite happens when prices are low. Last year, when prices were for a considerable time below $3 per gallon on average, gasoline added about a tenth of a percentage point to the company's gross margin. This past quarter, gasoline subtracted two-tenths of a point.

Still, it's a good problem to have. Costco said it took in $2.3 trillion less in gasoline sales in 2025 than the previous year because prices dropped. Costco operates 747 gas stations, which accounted for 10% of its total sales last year. Costco says that about half of its customers who fill up end up entering a warehouse.

As a record number of members visits Costco's gas stations, foot traffic in the stores increased by around 5%. And customers are also buying more when they do their shopping.

"We believe this will generate even greater loyalty with these members in the future, as members who use our gas stations tend to spend more with us in the warehouse," said Costco CEO Roland Vachris on a call with analysts Thursday, during which gasoline was mentioned 72 times. Vachris noted that customers were budget-conscious this past quarter because they were allocating a larger share of their wages to gasoline. But that gave Costco an edge: its competitive prices.

Among the products that exemplify its "how can they sell it so cheap?

" strategy are rotisserie chickens, which Costco sells for $4.99, far below local supermarkets. And they're sold at the back of the warehouse, forcing customers to walk through the aisles, and likely pick up other items along the way. Recognizing the moment, Costco extended discounts on meat and eggs-also sold at the back of the warehouse-to members to attract more customers to the warehouses.

"We saw it as an opportunity, recognizing that our members were dealing with higher gasoline prices, to really invest in increasing the value for the member," said Gary Millerchip, Costco's chief financial officer, on the call. The question remains whether Costco can sustain these gains when gasoline prices fall again. Trends favor Costco when gasoline prices rise, but work in reverse when they drop





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