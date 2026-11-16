Costco Recalls Whipped Cream Over Contamination Concerns

A “chemical smell and taste” prompted the move.

Supermarket giant Costco has recalled a brand of whipped cream sold in its stores across 12 states over concerns that the product might contain traces of cleaning chemicals.

Customers began complaining that some containers of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream had a “chemical smell and taste,” according to aAlamance Foods. The impacted batch was sold between October 11 and October 31 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin with an item code of AC50 and a best-before date of April 2, 2027.

Also read Costco-brand whipped cream recalled over potential presence of cleaning chemical

Manufacturer Alamance Foods did not reveal how any chemical contamination might have occurred but confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported. Customers have been encouraged to return any impacted items to their local Costco for a full refund. Alamance Foods and Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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