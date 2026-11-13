Costco recalls Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream in 12 states over cleaning chemical contamination

Alamance Foods voluntarily recalled Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold at Costco in 12 states after customers reported a chemical smell and taste. Shoppers should check for item number 1777000, a best buy date of April 2, 2027 and time stamps 00:35 to 02:45.

Costco shoppers should clear space in their fridges and check their holiday supplies. A voluntary recall has been issued for Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream, a pumpkin pie staple during the fall season.

The manufacturer, Alamance Foods, confirmed that one batch may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical. The recall covers 15-ounce cans of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream, including multipacks. The affected products carry a best buy date of April 2, 2027, the Costco item number 1777000 and timestamps between 00:35 and 02:45. The company did not say how the potential chemical contamination happened or how many cans may be affected.

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Kirkland Whipped Cream Recall Details

The recall was initiated after members reported a chemical smell and taste. Alamance Foods traced the issue to one batch of whipped cream that may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical. No serious injuries have been reported since the recall notice. The whipped cream was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

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Anyone with a recalled can is urged to stop using it immediately. The product can be returned to a local Costco for a full refund. Recalled cans are identified by item code AC50, case pack 8CT/3PK and the timestamp range of 00:35 to 02:45. Shoppers should check the best buy date of April 2, 2027, the Costco item number 1777000 and the time stamps 00:35 to 02:45 on their cans.

If the product matches those details, do not use it. Not everything at Costco is getting stuffed with bad news this season. Members are obsessed over the Washington-based chain's newest fall food court treat, the Vanilla Apple Pie Sundae. It is a fall-inspired favorite for just $2.99.

New Vanilla Apple Pie Sundae Treat

The seasonal sundae features layers of Costco's popular creamy vanilla soft serve, apple pie filling and crunchy, cinnamon-adorned pieces of pie crust. It delivers all the cozy flavors of a slice of apple pie a la mode without a bakery price tag. A member on the r/Costco forum shared that they had the new sundae over the weekend and it was delicious.

Members praised the perfect blend of room temperature warm mixed with ice cream, with pieces of pie crust mixed in. Costco also plans to open another 33 warehouses in fiscal 2027, bringing it closer to its goal of adding 30 net new locations annually. CEO Ron Vachris announced the plans during the company's latest earnings call. Costco expects to spend about $7.5 billion on the new locations.