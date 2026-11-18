Costco is recalling specific batches of Kirkland Signature whipped cream after customers reported a chemical smell. No injuries have been reported.

Costco Wholesale has issued an urgent recall for specific lots of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream following reports that the product may have been contaminated with a cleaning chemical. The decision comes after multiple customers in several states reported detecting a distinct chemical odor and unpleasant taste in the whipped cream.

Recall Details and Affected Products

The recall applies exclusively to 15-ounce cans of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream bearing item number 1777000. Consumers should verify their purchases against specific lot codes and date ranges to determine if their product is included in this safety alert. The affected items were purchased between October 11 and October 31 and feature the item code AC50 with lot number 04/02/2027. Each can also displays a best-if-used-by date of April 2, 2027, along with timestamps ranging from 00:35 to 02:45 stamped on the packaging.

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Health Risks and Safety Precautions

While the potential presence of cleaning chemicals raises serious health concerns, Alamance, the manufacturer involved in the recall, stated that they are acting out of an abundance of caution to protect public health. To date, no serious adverse health effects requiring medical intervention have been reported by customers who consumed the product. The primary complaints involve the sensory experience of the food item, with buyers noting the sharp chemical smell and taste that deviates significantly from the expected dairy flavor profile.

Distribution and Geographic Impact

The contaminated whipped cream was distributed across a wide geographic footprint, impacting consumers in numerous states across the United States. The affected products were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. This broad distribution network means that customers in these regions should immediately inspect their refrigerated items to ensure they do not possess the recalled lot codes.

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Consumer Remediation and Refund Process

Alamance has instructed customers who still possess the affected whipped cream to cease consumption immediately and return the product to their local Costco store for a full refund. The company is facilitating the return process to ensure that no consumer retains the potentially contaminated item in their home. This refund policy provides a straightforward path for affected shoppers to resolve the issue without financial loss, although the inconvenience of locating the specific product and returning it remains a burden on the customer.

Broader Regulatory and Market Context

This recall occurs against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny regarding food safety and regulatory oversight within the consumer goods sector. While this specific incident involves a chemical contaminant rather than a biological hazard, it highlights the critical importance of supply chain integrity and quality control measures in large-scale food production. Regulatory bodies like the FDA continue to monitor such recalls closely to ensure that federal standards are met and that public trust in major retail brands remains intact amidst ongoing challenges in the food industry.