Costco recalls Kirkland Signature whipped cream due to possible cleaning chemical contamination

Costco has recalled certain 15-ounce cans of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold in 12 states after the producer warned that one batch may contain a small amount of cleaning chemical, with reports of chemical smell and taste but no serious adverse effects.

More than 1.2M Ford SUVs face federal probe after reports of severe burnsPhilips North America CEO on finding purpose after leaving the ArmyMortgage rates expected to remain above 7% in 2027, MBA saysCostco recalls Kirkland whipped cream over possible chemical contamination Costco has recalled Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold in 12 states after the producer warned that they may contain a small amount of cleaning chemical.cans of its house-branded heavy whipped cream just ahead of Thanksgiving, when many Americans are expected to use the holiday staple to top off their pumpkin pie.

A voluntary recall was issued for certain cans of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream because they may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical, Alamance Foods, which produces the whipped cream, said in a notice sent to Costco members. "We have learned that one batch of Kirkland Signature Whipped Cream may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical," the company said in its notice.

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"Members have reported a chemical smell and taste, but no serious adverse effects requiring medical care have been reported," the notice added. The recall affects 15-ounce cans with item number 1777000 and a best-if-used-by date of April 2, 2027.

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Additionally, the affected timestamps on the can are 00:35–02:45. The recall comes just before Thanksgiving, when many Americans typically use the holiday staple to top off their pumpkin pie. The affected product was sold in 12 states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.