Costco quietly rolls back prices on popular Kirkland products in member-friendly move

The retail giant lowered prices on select private-label goods as Costco executives reiterated a commitment to delivering value to members, according to a recent earnings call.

Liz Claman shows off Nike's Team USA's World Cup jerseyDeveloper on Miami attracting money: 'This place is paradise'Costco has quietly lowered prices on several popular Kirkland Signature items, including products shoppers had previously flagged online as increasingly expensive.

During the company’s most recent earnings call on May 28, executives said the price cuts impacted at least four of its key private-label items, marking a potential relief for consumers as inflation has remained elevated in recent years. ranging from roughly $1 to $10 across categories spanning food, home goods and sporting equipment, CFO Gary Millerchip said during the third-quarter 2026 call. The KS Crispy Wings fell from $16.99 to $14.99. KS Milk Chocolate Almonds dropped from $19.99 to $18.99.

KS Golf Balls declined from $32.99 to $29.99, while KS King Size Sheets were reduced from $89.99 to $79.99. The wholesale warehouse said the decision was aimed at offering members maximum value while continuing to undercut competitors, as part of its broader pricing strategy. Millerchip reinforced that approach, adding: "Our goal is to be the first to lower prices where we see opportunities to do so.

"According to social media users, shoppers who have long favored Kirkland’s chocolate-covered almonds said the item has become noticeably more expensive over the years in both the U.S."I love the Kirkland brand 1.5 kg chocolate covered almonds," another Costco shopper in Canada said a year ago. "They used to be $17 then they went to $20. Now they are $27!!

"Costco Wholesale did not specify what prompted the latest price cuts, but the move follows a previous instance over a year ago when the retailer voluntarily lowered prices on select Kirkland Signature products. In 2024, the price of KS macadamia nuts fell from $18.99 to $13.99, Spanish olive oil 3-liter from $38.99 to $34.99, standard foil from $31.99 to $29.99, laundry packs from $19.99 to $18.99, and the baguette two-pack from $5.99 to $4.99, Millerchip previously said.

A shopper looks at clothing for sale inside a Costco store in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

"Kirkland Signature offers significant member value compared to the national brands and continues to grow at a faster pace than our business as a whole," Millerchip said.





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