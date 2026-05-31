Costco Offers Nintendo Switch 2 Bundles and Gift Card Deals for Smart Shoppers

Costco provides surprising savings on Nintendo Switch 2 products, including a console bundle with microSD and online subscription for $519.99, an accessory bundle for $19.97, and discounted eShop gift cards offering 10% off face value. While deals are strong, watch for potential warranty and redemption issues.

Costco might not be the first place that comes to mind for video game deals, but the warehouse retailer offers surprising savings on Nintendo Switch 2 products.

From console bundles to accessories and digital gift cards, Costco provides several opportunities for gamers to stretch their dollars. While the selection is limited compared to dedicated electronics stores, the prices and bundled offers often beat competitors.

However, shoppers should be aware of potential drawbacks such as warranty issues or redemption problems with digital codes. One of the standout deals is the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle priced at $519.99. This package includes the console itself, a 256 GB microSD card, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription with the Expansion Pack. Buying these items separately through official channels would cost $559.97, making the bundle a $40 saving.

That's nearly the price of a budget game. The microSD card provides ample storage for digital downloads, and the Expansion Pack grants access to a library of classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles, as well as additional content for games like Splatoon 3. Reviews for this bundle are generally positive, with buyers praising the cost-effectiveness.

However, some users have reported difficulties redeeming the online subscription code, and the warranty coverage for the console is not as comprehensive as what other retailers offer. Despite these issues, the bundle remains a solid value for those planning to invest in the Switch 2 ecosystem. For gamers looking to protect their console and enhance their control options, Costco sells an accessory bundle for only $19.97. This includes a PowerA Slim Case and an Advantage Wired Controller.

Individually, these items would cost $59.98, so the bundle essentially gives you the controller for free after paying for the case. The Slim Case is a durable, thin protective sleeve that can hold the console and up to 10 game cartridges, making it ideal for travel. The controller features Hall Effect thumbsticks, which are resistant to drift-a problem even the official Switch 2 Pro Controller faces.

However, the controller is wired, lacks gyroscope controls, and does not support amiibo. If you play close to your console and don't rely on motion controls or amiibo, this controller is a great budget option. Otherwise, the bundle may not be worth the savings, as you could invest the money in a more feature-rich controller. Costco also offers substantial savings on Nintendo eShop gift cards.

You can purchase a bundle of four $25 cards for $90, effectively getting $10 free. Similarly, a bundle of four $50 cards costs $180, saving $20. These bundles allow you to accumulate eShop credit at a 10% discount. Unlike the discontinued Game Voucher program, these funds can be used on any digital title, not just a curated list.

Reviews for these card bundles are overwhelmingly positive, though some buyers have reported receiving already-redeemed codes or never receiving their codes at all. If you are cautious and purchase from a reliable source, these gift card bundles are an easy way to save on future game purchases. Combined with the console and accessory deals, Costco proves to be a valuable resource for Nintendo Switch 2 owners who want to maximize their budget





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