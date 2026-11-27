Costa Rica bars UN expert Francesca Albanese from entry citing terrorism links. Amnesty International urges reversal as Albanese defends human rights work at University of Costa Rica.

Costa Rica n authorities denied entry to UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese at Juan Santamaria International Airport on Thursday. The Italian national was scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica on Friday. Officials cited an international alert linking her to terrorist acts as the reason for the detention.

Immigration Authority Blocks Entry

Omer Badilla, the head of Costa Rica's immigration authority, confirmed the denial of entry. He stated that Albanese was held because she was allegedly subject to an international alert due to links to terrorist acts. Albanese described the terrorism claim as nonsense during her detention.

Also read Contra Costa leaders decry ICE arrests as reports of detentions climb

She reported having a very long discussion with several immigration agents upon being denied entry. The UN expert emphasized that the persecution she faces is not normal in any historical or political context. She warned against legitimizing those who perpetrate violence against civilians.

Amnesty International Condemns Action

Amnesty International called on Costa Rican authorities to allow Francesca Albanese to enter the country. Renaat Dupuis, the director of Amnesty International Costa Rica, expressed deep concern over the government's decision. He urged officials to reverse course and honor the invitation to the University of Costa Rica.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dupuis noted that defending human rights is not terrorism. He highlighted the big test this situation poses for Costa Rican democratic values. The organization insists that the honorary doctorate should be granted as planned.

Political Tensions and Diplomatic Fallout

Costa Rican President Laura Fernández took office in May and is a political ally of Donald Trump. She has sought closer diplomatic ties with the United States and UN decisions. Her administration's alignment with conservative figures may influence the treatment of critics.

Francesca Albanese criticized the political and material persecution she is facing. She argued that criminalizing opposition to violence is dangerous for global norms. Her stance reflects growing tensions between international human rights bodies and national governments.

Public Debate on Tolerance and Rights

Public figures in Costa Rica debated the balance between security and free speech. Some defended Albanese's right to enter despite disagreeing with her views. They argued that tolerance requires allowing dissenting voices into the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media and in legal circles. Many see it as a threat to academic freedom and diplomatic immunity. The University of Costa Rica remains poised to grant the degree despite the blockade.