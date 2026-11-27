UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese was denied entry by Costa Rica citing terrorism links. The move sparked outrage from the University of Costa Rica which invited her for an honor.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, was denied entry into Costa Rica on Thursday despite an invitation to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica. Albanese described the refusal by immigration authorities as a disgrace and a regrettable incident while she remained at the airport in the capital, San Jose.

Albanese Denies Terror Links in Airport Statement

Albanese, who has been a vocal critic of Israel since October 2023, stated that the situation highlighted imperial overreach. She wrote from the airport that observers would see the face of empire when an individual touches a nerve or crosses certain boundaries. The University of Costa Rica confirmed that authorities were blocking her entry and demanded an explanation from the government for the decision.

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Immigration Chief Cites Security Threat

Omer Badilla, the head of Costa Rica's immigration authority, defended the ban in a social media video. He claimed Albanese was subject to an international alert regarding links to terrorist acts. Badilla explicitly described her as a threat to national security, a characterization that directly contradicted the university's stated reasons for inviting her.

University Honors Academic and Human Rights Work

The University of Costa Rica stated it awarded the honorary doctorate to recognize Albanese's solid academic background and experience. The institution highlighted her publications and work in exposing wrongdoing as key factors. They viewed the ban as an attack on academic freedom and demanded the government clarify the legal basis for preventing her entry.

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Diplomatic Tensions With Israel Intensify

Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez has pursued closer trade ties with Israel since taking office in May. Last December, Albanese criticized a free trade agreement between the two nations and called for its ratification to be paused. The Costa Rican government subsequently accused Albanese of interfering in domestic affairs, adding to the diplomatic friction surrounding her visit.

International Reactions and Regional Context

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, welcomed Costa Rica's decision. He accused Albanese of using her UN mandate to spread vile propaganda and argued that those who engage in such acts should face consequences. Albanese was appointed special rapporteur in 2022 and has faced harsh criticism from Israel and its allies over her statements regarding Gaza.