European Council President António Costa unveils a compromise involving a 3% levy on tech giants and a €204bn budget reduction to satisfy net contributor states like Germany and the Netherlands.

European Council President António Costa has unveiled a significant financial compromise aimed at resolving the deadlock over the European Union's long-term budget for the period 2028-2034. The proposal introduces a 3% levy on the online advertising, platform services, and data monetisation revenues generated by the world's largest technology companies. This new revenue stream is designed to offset a substantial reduction in direct financial contributions required from member states.

At the heart of this fiscal strategy is a proposed €204bn cut to the European Commission's original spending plan. By combining this massive budget reduction with the new digital tax, Costa hopes to secure agreement from net contributor states, including Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. These nations have consistently demanded lower outflows to Brussels and view the digital tax as a fair alternative source of funding that does not burden their own citizens.

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Digital Tax Mechanism and Target Thresholds

The proposed 3% levy targets revenue streams from online advertising, platform services, and the monetisation of user data, which are the primary income sources for major digital platforms. The tax applies only to companies that generate more than €50 million in digital revenue within the EU and have a global annual turnover exceeding €750 million. This specific threshold structure is designed to capture global tech giants while excluding smaller European digital businesses.

Unlike traditional corporate income taxes, this levy is based on gross revenue rather than profit. This distinction is critical because the tax would apply regardless of a company's profitability in Europe. For large platforms, particularly those relying on advertising and data-driven services, this introduces a new fixed cost line tied directly to their gross earnings in the region.

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Fiscal Concessions for Net Contributor States

The €204bn reduction in the EU budget serves as the primary bargaining chip to appease the so-called net contributors. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland pay significantly more into the EU budget than they receive in return. Costa's plan directly addresses their core complaint by lowering the total amount they must contribute, thereby reducing their net financial outflow to the European Union.

The logic behind this trade-off is straightforward: if the EU can generate sufficient revenue through the digital levy, member states will not need to fund the budget as heavily through direct national contributions. This approach signals to net contributors that their fiscal demands have been heard and respected, offering them a tangible reduction in their financial burden while maintaining EU functionality.

Political Hurdles and Unanimity Requirements

Despite the strategic alignment with net contributors, the proposal faces significant political obstacles. Major EU tax and budget decisions typically require unanimity or near-unanimity among member states. Some net contributors may prefer deeper spending cuts rather than accepting a new EU-level levy, potentially complicating the consensus required for adoption.

Furthermore, the proposal targets US-headquartered companies, which invites potential pushback from their home governments. The diplomatic risk is heightened by the fact that the tax raises revenue from foreign firms rather than European taxpayers. While the targeting is politically potent domestically, it adds a layer of international complexity to the negotiations. It remains unclear whether the mechanism for enacting this tax would require unanimous approval from all member states.

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Timeline for Negotiation and Final Agreement

The European Union aims to reach a final agreement on the long-term finances before the end of this year. Costa presented this compromise on Saturday as a pivotal step to break the ongoing stalemate. The success of this plan depends on whether the digital levy is deemed politically viable and sufficient to satisfy the fiscal demands of key member states.

If adopted, the dual approach of a digital tax and a reduced budget will fundamentally alter how the EU finances its operations. The move represents a shift toward externalizing some of the costs associated with the digital economy, targeting the revenue engines of the largest global tech platforms. The coming months will determine if this compromise can bridge the divide between the European Commission, net contributors, and the broader union membership.