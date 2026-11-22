The disgraced Italian cruise ship skipper who abandoned the doomed Costa Concordia, leaving 32 dead off the coast of Italy, has been freed from his prison sentence 7 years early.

Francesco Schettino, dubbed “Captain Coward,” was released from the Rebibbia Prison in Rome Friday night after a court ruled he successfully passed a rehabilitation and behavior program, Italian newspaperSchettino, 66, will serve out the remaining 7 years of his 16-year sentence on supervised probation after the Rome Surveillance Court’s decision, according to the outlet.

The shipwrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship lies partially submerged off the coast of Giglio Island, Italy, on Jan. 17, 2012.

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“In our view, all the conditions were in place for this alternative measure to be granted, as it represents the correct continuation of the process after the conviction,” Schettino’s lawyer, Francesca Carnicelli, said.and crew when the Costa Concordia capsized after ramming into rocks near the Tuscan island of Giglio in the Tyrrhenian Sea on Jan. 13, 2012.and his sentence was upheld in 2017, meaning he had served roughly 9 years of the 193-month prison term before his release. The ill-fated ship, operated by Costa Crociere, had 4,200 passengers and crew on board when it ran aground, striking a reef that left a gash in the hull.

Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, stands in court during his trial in Grosseto, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2015. Schettino claimed he had fallen onto a lifeboat during the mad assault of passengers trying to flee the sinking ship.

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“The passengers were pouring onto the decks, taking the lifeboats by assault. I didn’t even have a life jacket because I had given it to one of the passengers,” Schettino told Italian daily La Repubblica after the sinking.

“I was trying to get people to get into the boats in an orderly fashion. Suddenly, since the ship was at a 60- to 70-degree angle, I tripped and I ended up in one of the boats. That’s how I found myself there,” he said.

Captain Francesco Schettino was convicted of manslaughter for the deaths of the 32 passengers and crew on the ill-fated ship.in his actions, fleeing on a lifeboat to a safe spot and refusing to return to the partially submerged ship after the wreck.

“If he had given the order to abandon ship right away, a kilometer from the coast, the ship would have been uncontrollable,” attorney Domenico Pepe told an Italian court. “Not all the lifeboats would have reached the water intact,” he added. “More than 4,000 people could have died. ” Autopsies ruled that a majority of the 32 victims had drowned aboard the ship or after falling into the sea during the chaotic, delayed evacuation.

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The shipwrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship lies partially submerged off the coast of Giglio Island, Italy, on Jan. 17, 2012. Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, stands in court during his trial in Grosseto, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2015. Captain Francesco Schettino was convicted of manslaughter for the deaths of the 32 passengers and crew on the ill-fated ship.