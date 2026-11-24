President Trump pardons turkeys Freedom and Feathers. Despite luxury lodging at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, the White House confirms taxpayers bear zero cost for the stay.

Two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers arrived at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in the nation's capital on Sunday to prepare for the traditional Thanksgiving pardon ceremony scheduled for Tuesday. President Donald Trump is expected to formally spare the birds from becoming part of the holiday meal, a longstanding ritual that draws significant public attention every year. The arrival of the poultry was marked with considerable fanfare, including a red carpet welcome, highlighting the special status these animals hold during the festive season.

Willard Hotel Accommodations and Room Pricing

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that the turkeys are residing in a premium suite at the historic Willard InterContinental Hotel until their departure for the White House. Maria Bezdenezhnykh, the senior marketing and communications manager at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, disclosed that Freedom and Feathers occupy a room featuring two queen-sized beds. According to the hotel's official website, such premium accommodations range from 385 to 615 square feet and include amenities like a walk-in marble shower, an oversized work desk, and a premium coffee machine.

Also read Trump Thanksgiving Turkeys Arrive at Willard Hotel; Public Voting on Names Closes

The financial aspect of this luxury lodging has sparked interest among observers monitoring government expenditures. Bezdenezhnykh stated that the standard rate for a two-queen premium room is typically $475 per night for a stay involving two people during the week. However, a check by Newsweek on the costs for two human guests to book the same type of room on the Monday and Tuesday of that specific week revealed a higher rate of $619 per night. These figures have led to some criticism on social media platforms regarding the potential use of public funds for such accommodations.

Funding Sources and Hotel Preparation Protocols

Despite the high nightly rates associated with the suite, the White House explicitly told Newsweek that the American taxpayer will not be charged a single cent for the turkeys' stay. A White House official clarified that the National Turkey Federation is responsible for covering all expenses related to the birds' lodging, effectively removing any financial burden from federal budgets. The National Turkey Federation has not yet responded to direct inquiries seeking further confirmation or details regarding the payment structure.

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To ensure the room remains in pristine condition for future human guests, the Willard InterContinental Hotel employs rigorous cleaning and preparation methods. A 2022 video walkthrough demonstrated how the hotel prepares the suite in advance, including taping down the carpet and covering it with heavy-duty plastic. A thick layer of pine shavings is laid out to provide a familiar resting surface for the birds, mimicking the environment they experience in barns.

Housekeeping procedures are equally stringent to prevent any lingering odors or contamination. Bezdenezhnykh explained that the National Turkey Federation oversees the initial setup and cleaning after the turkeys depart. Following this, the hotel's housekeeping team performs a thorough deep clean to guarantee the room is fully ready for its next occupants. Additionally, the feathered VIPs receive special dietary arrangements tailored specifically to their nutritional needs, managed through custom room service protocols.

Historical Context and Future Residences

The Willard InterContinental Hotel has served as the pre-ceremony residence for the pardoned birds since the late 1990s, although it does not maintain a dedicated turkey suite. Security measures are strict, with the actual room number kept secret to protect the animals. The hotel boasts a distinguished history as a residence for U.S. Presidents, hosting guests ranging from Franklin Pierce in the 1850s to Martin Luther King Jr., who finalized his I Have a Dream speech there following the August 1963 March on Washington.

The tradition of the presidential turkey pardon dates back to Abraham Lincoln in 1863, who spared a Christmas turkey at the request of his son Tad. The modern iteration evolved from a 1947 political protest by farmers against Harry S. Truman's poultry-less Thursdays policy, leading to an official presentation turkey that was ultimately eaten. The ceremony became formalized under President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

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Following the ceremony at the White House's new helipad, Freedom and Feathers will retire to Texas A&M University in Texas. Agriculture students at the university will be responsible for caring for the birds for the remainder of their lives. This year's pardoned turkeys originated from Deans Gap Farm in West Virginia, completing a journey from farm fields to the highest level of national attention.