Sebastian Cossa made 29 stops to help the Utah Mammoth beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Sebastian Cossa made 29 stops to help the Utah Mammoth beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night. Vincent Trocheck, Andrew Peeke, and Logan Cooley scored to propel the Mammoth to their second consecutive victory following a six-game losing streak.

Leo Carlsson and Ian Moore scored for Anaheim. Ville Husso had nine saves for the Ducks, who have dropped five of their last six. Anaheim outshot Utah 31-12. Carlsson opened the scoring for Anaheim at 6:26 of the first.

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Cutter Gauther intercepted the puck and flicked it ahead to Carlsson, who then snapped it past Cossa inside the post. Carlsson later exited at the 3:29 mark of the second period with an upper-body injury following an accidental collision with lineman Travis Toomey against the boards. Trocheck got Utah on the board with 6:52 left in the first, threading the puck past Husso's outstretched skate for an unassisted goal.

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Peeke split the circles and snapped the puck through traffic to put the Mammoth in front at 8:23 of the second. Cooley gave the Mammoth their third goal on an empty-netter with 1:17 left. Moore capped the scoring on a long-range slap shot with 11.3 seconds remaining.