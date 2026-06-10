Cosmic Vessel Mod Brings New Content to Baldur's Gate 3

The Cosmic Vessel mod is an upcoming expansion for Baldur's Gate 3 that introduces a brand-new origin character, Saira, and a completely new Cosmic Vessel class with dedicated subclasses. The mod adds hundreds of new spells, feats, weapons, armor, new locations, and more to the game. The team behind the mod has made significant progress, and fans are eagerly awaiting its official release.

Baldur's Gate 3 players looking for new content may be out of luck when it comes to official new updates from Larian Studios , who have officially moved on to their next major project in the Divinity franchise.

However, there's plenty more to discover when it comes to Baldur's Gate 3 by way of the incredibly active modding community. And there's one new mod in particular that Baldur's Gate 3 players are keeping a close eye on with the extremely ambitious Cosmic Vessel mod.

The Cosmic Vessel expansion is an elaborate and exciting upcoming mod that's the closest thing players are going to get to an official new DLC, introducing a brand-new origin character named Saira with a fully developed backstory and questline that is incorporated seamlessly into the core BG3 gameplay loop. Further, the mod introduces the completely new Cosmic Vessel class with dedicated subclasses, adding hundreds of new spells, feats, weapons, armor, new locations, and more.

And after an official new update last week from the Cosmic Vessel team, Baldur's Gate 3 fans are counting down the days for this huge mod's official release. Last week, the team over at CosmicVesselProject.com rolled out the official website alongside a massive new progress report update and stunning new showcase trailer detailing some of what players can expect when the mod fully launches.

This included an in-depth look at the new origin character, Saira, her backstory, as well as a finalized look at the new Cosmic Vessel class and subclasses. The showcase trailer unveiled just how far the team has come in a short amount of time, and Baldur's Gate 3 players are absolutely blown away by the progress they've made so far. The team's progress has been met with excitement from the community, with many players expressing their enthusiasm for the mod. One player, witchking782, says





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