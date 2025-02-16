Cosmic Shifts: Embrace Intuition, Release Limiting Beliefs, and Navigate Relationship Dynamics

This week brings powerful astrological transits that encourage introspection, break free from old patterns, and navigate relationships with authenticity. Pisces season ignites a wave of emotional depth and creativity, while Juno's entrance in Sagittarius sparks a desire for adventure and freedom in partnerships. The last quarter moon in Sagittarius prompts a release of limiting beliefs, paving the way for growth and expansion.

After the new moon earlier this month, think again. The cosmos is doubling down on its revolutionary, future-forward, zero-BS agenda, because Pallas, the asteroid of wisdom, strategy, and pattern recognition, enters Aquarius on the 16th. That means the Sun, Mercury, Pluto, and Pallas are all in Aquarius this week. That’s a lot of pushing us to think critically, question everything, and break free from outdated structures. The collective is getting smarter, faster, and bolder.

If you’ve been feeling like an NPC in your own life, this transit is telling you to wake up and take control. \Suddenly, logic takes a backseat to emotions, dreams, and intuition. Reality? A social construct. Productivity? Optional. Sleep? A full-time job. With the Sun, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, and the North Node all in Pisces (talk about a super stellium), all zodiac signs are stepping into an era of deep reflection, romance, and creative inspiration — but also potential escapism. If you catch yourself zoning out mid- conversation, don’t be surprised. Your spirit guides are probably sending you messages via your subconscious. \Meanwhile, Juno, the asteroid of commitment and marriage, enters Sagittarius on the 19th, adding a wild-card energy to relationships. Juno in Sag wants adventure, space, and fun. But Pisces season wants merging, intimacy, and soul-bonding. See the conflict? We’re craving connection, but we also don’t want to be tied down. For relationships, this is the ultimate “I love you, but let me breathe” transit. Then there’s the last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th, which is a final nudge to release whatever’s been keeping us small. This lunation is like a cosmic performance review: What beliefs, habits, or attachments are you holding onto that don’t align with your higher self? What unnecessary weight are you carrying into the final week of Mars retrograde? Speaking of Mars retrograde — it’s almost over. On February 23rd, Mars finally shifts direct in Cancer. This is the last full week of Mars retrograde, meaning it’s time to tie up loose ends before we hit GO mode next week. If you’ve been feeling sluggish, nostalgic, or struggling to move forward, trust that this slowdown had a purpose. This week is your chance to clean up the emotional, mental, and physical clutter so that when Mars is direct, you’re not dragging unfinished business into the next chapter





