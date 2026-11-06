Cosmic Brain AI CEO Anto Patrex moves his San Francisco office from Market Street to Dogpatch following dog attacks on staff and rising crime in the Tenderloin district.

Anto Patrex, the founder and CEO of AI robotics startup Cosmic Brain AI, has officially relocated his company's operations from a struggling tech incubator on Market Street to the Dogpatch neighborhood in San Francisco. The decisive move follows a series of alarming incidents involving dog attacks on Patrex and his colleagues, which highlighted the deteriorating safety conditions in the mid-Market area. The transition marks the end of a twelve-month tenure at the downtown location, as the founder prioritizes the physical security of his team over the traditional benefits of operating in a central business district.

The immediate catalyst for the relocation was a specific series of aggressive encounters involving dogs on Sixth Street within a span of just two weeks. Patrex recounted walking down Sixth Street when a bulldog, described as having emerged from a wheelchair, rushed at him and bit his leg. In the following week, a close friend of Patrex walked through the same street and was bitten, suffering what Patrex described as a really bad leg wound that required an emergency rush to the hospital.

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These personal attacks were not isolated to Patrex's inner circle, as the broader area saw life-threatening incidents. Video footage circulated of a beast attacking someone while bystanders screamed and police struggled to secure the animal. The techie described another incident in which several engineer friends were waiting in line for ice cream when a crazed man managed to rip down a road sign, attempting to strike bystanders with it. Everyone ran, and Patrex noted that everyone carries pepper spray in the current climate.

The relocation of Cosmic Brain AI underscores the severe commercial real estate crisis currently gripping San Francisco's Mid-Market corridor. Data indicates that the mid-Market area experienced a vacancy rate of 32 percent in the third quarter of this year, according to Kidder Matthews. The street, once a premier retail destination and home to major tech giants like Twitter, Uber, and Block, is now characterized by widespread vacancies, shattered car glass on every block, and a heavy presence of street crime.

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The area's decline is so pronounced that an incubator space which once housed over 100 startups has seen its population shrink to fewer than ten teams in recent years. Safety concerns extend beyond individual anecdotes to broader statistical trends in the surrounding Tenderloin neighborhood. City data reveals dozens of dog attacks in this specific area, with 74 attacks reported between January and September alone, as reported by KRON4.

By moving to the Dogpatch neighborhood, Cosmic Brain AI is joining a trend of companies reassessing their downtown footprints in favor of perceived safety and stability. Patrex admitted that he would have preferred to continue working downtown to facilitate easier meetings with investors and potential partners, whose offices are often clustered in the central business district. However, the necessity of ensuring his colleagues were safe outweighed the logistical conveniences of the downtown location.

This relocation serves as a microcosm for the broader challenges facing the San Francisco technology ecosystem. The exodus of companies from Market Street is driven not only by economic factors but by quality-of-life and safety issues that affect employee well-being. As tech firms continue to leave the area or transition to remote work, the physical retail and office landscape of the city's main thoroughfare continues to suffer. Patrex's decision highlights that even successful startups are vulnerable to local safety conditions, forcing them to prioritize employee security over central geographic advantages.

The new office in Dogpatch is viewed by Patrex as a necessary compromise to protect his team from the physical dangers that have plagued Market Street. The shift to Dogpatch represents a strategic retreat from the perceived chaos of mid-Market to a neighborhood that offers the stability required for long-term business operations. This decision ensures that Cosmic Brain AI can continue its development of AI robotics in a more secure environment, away from the erratic behavior and crime that has made the former location inhospitable.