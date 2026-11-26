Just keep swimming...

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Get the Space.com NewsletterContact me with news and offers from other Future brands The striking blue of the Betta Fish Nebula swims across the cosmic landscape, a stunning wisp of material leftover from a stellar explosion. Roughly 6,800 light-years from Earth and nestled in the Centaurus constellation, this piece of the supernova remnant SNR G295.5+09.7 has earned the nickname the Betta Fish Nebula for its floaty, fishy shape.was created when a star much more massive than our sun exploded, blasting its outer layers of material outward in the process.

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Over time, the remnants of this supernova eruption stretched outward into space, dispersing and colliding with surrounding gas. The explosive remnants mixing with gas in the interstellar medium created this glowing, blue cloud. , that was created by the U.S. Department of Energy. The camera is installed on the National Science Foundation's Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope in Chile.