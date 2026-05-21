Cory Booker Calls for Filibuster Reform During Broadcast of 'The Last Word'

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey made a passionate appeal for filibuster reform during the broadcast of ‘The Last Word’ on MS NOW. He argued that the filibuster is an ‘awful tool’ that has been corrupted and criticized Republicans in Congress for enabling President Trump’s kleptocracy.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW ’s ‘ The Last Word ,’ Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) argued that the filibuster ‘is an awful tool that’s been corrupted. ’ He emphasized the need to reform the filibuster, stating, ‘And Republicans in Congress , dear God, they are enablers, and we’re coming after them.

We’re going to do everything we can on the floor tomorrow and every other day to stop them. ’ Booker further argued that the filibuster was used to oppose civil rights legislation in the past, but then brought back by Mitch McConnell to oppose Barack Obama. He proposed term limits and ethics laws for the Supreme Court as a reform to the filibuster





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US Senate Cory Booker Filibuster Ethics Laws Term Limits Supreme Court Real Ethics Laws Democracy Revival Civil Rights Movement Mitch Mcconnell Barack Obama Kleveland Kleptocrat Republican Party Congress Reform MS NOW The Last Word Democracy

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