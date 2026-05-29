Corte Madera prepares for next flood emergency after January King Tides left neighbors 'in the dark'

Five months after storms and extreme King Tides brought historic flooding to Marin County, North Bay residents say they are still dealing with the aftermath and looking for changes.

ByFive months after storms and extreme King Tides brought historic flooding to Marin County, North Bay residents say they are still dealing with the aftermath and looking for changes.

Many neighbors say they had little warning before floodwaters rushed into their communities. Now, the town of Corte Madera says it is using lessons learned to improve emergency response. Solis remembers when water surged into her Lucky Drive neighborhood in January as storms and King Tides swelled nearby Corte Madera Creek.

"Things got bad quickly," she said. "There were no signs from the city or county about flooding. We had no idea it was going to get that bad.

"Highway 101 flooded, leaving several drivers stranded. "I saw my boat on land and couldn't get to it," said Corte Madera resident Ali Foroutan. "There was no communication between us and officials. "Thomas said the town faced unexpected challenges during the storm, including a failed pumping station that strained public works crews.

"We were prepared for the predicted tide," Thomas said. "Unfortunately, the tide was underpredicted by the services we typically rely on. "The Corte Madera Town Council recently reviewed its response and acknowledged communication with residents fell short. "The problem is if the power goes out and people do not have phones charged and many do not have landlines anymore, we are left in the dark," said Councilmember Pat Ravasio.

Town leaders say they are working to improve real-time communication, including better coordination of emergency alerts with Marin County. Officials say long-term fixes will depend on funding, including federal support that is currently on hold.

"What we are trying to do is secure funding at the state and county level to complete groundwork and studies before construction," Thomas said. Several businesses are still recovering. A Big 5 Sporting Goods store remains closed due to flood damage. With more King Tides expected this winter, Corte Madera officials say they plan to stockpile sandbags and upgrade storm drains.





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