Corsair fitted the Elgato Stream Deck’s soul into a hotkey on its Nightsword v2 mouse

Corsair’s Nightsword v2 Wireless SD puts Elgato Stream Deck shortcuts directly on a gaming mouse, with a dedicated button for macros, app controls, and stream commands.

Corsair has launched the Nightsword v2 Wireless SD Stream Deck gaming mouse , a right-handed wireless mouse with a dedicated Stream Deck launch button, at Computex 2026.

The Stream Deck support is an in-house integration rather than a third-party collaboration, since Corsair owns Elgato. It brings Elgato’s shortcut system directly to the mouse, letting gamers, streamers, and creators trigger app, gaming, and workflow controls without reaching for a separate desktop panel. Stream Deck controls are now under your thumb The Nightsword v2 Wireless SD is detected inside the Stream Deck app.

Once connected, users can assign Stream Deck actions to the mouse buttons and open Virtual Stream Deck menus through the dedicated Launch Button. Once the mouse is set up in the Stream Deck app, users can assign shortcuts for Discord, microphone controls, audio levels, game launches, app switching, or multi-step actions. In games, those shortcuts could help with commands, emotes, or repeated actions.

For streaming or work, they could reduce the clicks needed to mute a mic, open a tool, or move between commonly used apps. Recommended Videos The mouse also gets access to plugins and profiles through the Elgato Marketplace. That gives users more room to build app-specific controls, instead of relying only on standard button remapping.

The mouse still has serious gaming hardware The Stream Deck button is the standout feature, but the Nightsword v2 Wireless SD is also built as a performance gaming mouse. It has a right-handed ergonomic shape, a sculpted thumb rest, 11 buttons, and three-zone RGB lighting. The mouse weighs 89g. Corsair has used its Marksman S optical sensor, with DPI adjustment from 100 to 33,000 in 1-DPI increments.

The main buttons use optical switches rated for up to 100 million clicks, and the mouse supports 8,000Hz polling. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 + LE, and wired USB. Battery life is rated at up to 170 hours over 2.4GHz with RGB off at 1,000Hz polling, or up to 47 hours at 8,000Hz polling. With lighting on, Corsair lists up to 42 hours at 1,000Hz and 25.5 hours at 8,000Hz.

Bluetooth battery life is rated at up to 164 hours without backlighting. The Nightsword v2 Wireless SD is priced at $129.99. It is currently available through the brand’s official website.





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