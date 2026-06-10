Corrupt Police Officer Staged Car Crash for Insurance Fraud

A former police constable, Kuldip Singh, orchestrated fraudulent insurance claims by staging a car accident with a Tesco delivery driver and fabricating vehicle cloning reports, netting over 33,000 pounds.

A corrupt police officer orchestrated a series of fraudulent insurance claims, including a staged car crash involving a Tesco delivery driver, to pocket over 33,000 pounds.

Kuldip Singh, 42, who served as a police constable, colluded with driver Raiyaan Anwar, 32, to deliberately cause a rear-end collision on March 11, 2016. Singh was driving his white Citroen when Anwar, driving a Tesco delivery van, crashed into it. Inside Singh's car were his two nephews and two other passengers, Krishna Gnanaseelan and Singh Dehal, both 31. All four passengers subsequently filed personal injury claims, each seeking up to 10,000 pounds for soft tissue damage.

Singh himself claimed his 250-pound insurance excess from Tesco. The total fraudulent claims amounted to 33,362 pounds, although only 912 pounds were actually paid out before the scheme was uncovered. Singh also claimed over 1,000 pounds for car repairs, even though the damage was intentionally caused. Beyond the staged crash, Singh operated a luxury car hire business called ADK Supreme alongside Alper Emin, 55.

The pair engaged in a pattern of fraud by falsely reporting their vehicles as cloned to avoid liability for parking fines and traffic violations. In one incident on January 14, 2016, one of their leased cars was involved in an accident with three vehicles, and the driver fled. The following morning, Singh and Emin fabricated a burglary report, claiming the car key was stolen. Singh, present during the report, remained silent while the police officer took the statement.

He later submitted a claim to Tradewise insurance, volunteering his status as a police officer to lend credibility. This claim netted him 16,145 pounds.

Additionally, three other vehicles from ADK Supreme were involved in collisions or received traffic tickets, and Singh falsely alleged cloning each time. He doctored the cars' appearances and submitted new photos to the police, who then took no further action. Singh's fraudulent activities extended to manipulating police databases. He persuaded a fellow officer to generate a false police report about a cloned vehicle, offering to type it using the colleague's login credentials.

The colleague reluctantly allowed it but later reported Singh to his superiors. When the scheme began to unravel, Singh fled the country and spent years in Georgia and Russia. He was extradited from Georgia on March 4, 2023, after being expelled from the Georgian territory of Abkhazia on suspicion of spying for the British state.

Singh admitted to multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud by false representation, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, unauthorized access to a computer, and perverting the course of justice. His co-conspirators-Anwar, Emin, Gnanaseelan, and Dehal-remain at large, though Emin pleaded guilty to some offenses in 2018. The prosecution noted that Singh's actions brought the police service into disrepute.

Singh has claimed mental illness, but a psychiatrist who examined him suspected he was faking symptoms of psychosis and schizophrenia, citing a possible ulterior motive. The sentencing was adjourned until June 26 after Singh submitted a handwritten letter alleging torture in Russian detention. The judge, Mark Weekes, remarked on Singh's lack of credibility, describing him as a man who had told sustained lies to authorities and engaged in behavior not calculated to inspire trust





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Police Corruption Insurance Fraud Staged Accident Vehicle Cloning Fraudulent Claims

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