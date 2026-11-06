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Corridor of I-81 closed after 'serious' semi crash in Franklin County: PennDOT

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Corridor of I-81 closed after 'serious' semi crash in Franklin County: PennDOT
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Franklin County fire crews were called to the scene of a 'serious' crash early Friday that closed down a stretch of Interstate 81.

Franklin County fire crews were called to the scene of a "serious" crash early Friday that closed down a stretch of Interstate 81. Franklin County fire crews were called to the scene of a "serious" crash early Friday that closed down a stretch of Interstate 81.

The Franklin Fire Company announced that crews were on the scene of a semi crash that happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-81 heading southbound around exit 18. Police issue warrant for Dauphin County woman in connection with copper plumbing theft Penbrook police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman charged with burglary after she reportedly helped someone steal copper plumbing from a home.

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Police are working to take four men into custody who are accused of using thousands of dollars in fake cash at stores across Pennsylvania. A man was killed after he was pinned between two truck trailers in Carlisle on Tuesday. A Lancaster County couple has been found guilty in the aggravated assault of a woman that left her with multiple lacerations and broken bones, the district atto

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