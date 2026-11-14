Corrace Calloway Sentenced to Life for Montgomery Park Rape

Corrace Calloway receives life in prison after pleading guilty to raping a woman in Blount Cultural Park. DA Azzie Oliver details the severity of the crime and the justice served.

Corrace Calloway will spend the remainder of his life in prison following a guilty plea for the violent rape and robbery of a woman in Montgomery, Alabama. The sentencing concludes a case that began on April 5, 2025, when Calloway assaulted a victim walking through Blount Cultural Park. District Attorney Azzie Oliver confirmed the final judgment, emphasizing the permanent removal of the offender from public spaces.

The Incident At Blount Cultural Park

On April 5, 2025, a woman was walking along a trail within Blount Cultural Park when Corrace Calloway approached her suddenly. He attacked the victim and took her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help. Calloway then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene. The timing of the attack marked a sudden end to a peaceful walk for the victim.

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Arrest And Obstruction Attempts

After the assault, Corrace Calloway was identified and detained by law enforcement. He attempted to evade arrest by providing a false name to police officers. Although he was placed in a police vehicle, Calloway slipped and attempted to run away from custody. This attempt was unsuccessful, leading to his formal processing and arrest.

Charges Pled Guilty To

Corrace Calloway entered guilty pleas to multiple serious charges according to District Attorney Azzie Oliver. These charges include first-degree rape and first-degree theft of property related to the stolen phone. He also pleaded guilty to third-degree escape, obstruction of justice involving false identification, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

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DA Azzie Oliver Comments On Sentence

District Attorney Azzie Oliver stated that Corrace Calloway's calculated and predatory actions demonstrate the severity of his conduct. The statement highlighted the danger Calloway poses to the community and the lasting trauma inflicted on the victim. Azzie Oliver noted that the sentence violates the victim's fundamental sense of safety and dignity.

Justice Served For The Community

District Attorney Azzie Oliver credited the tireless efforts of prosecutors, investigators, and victims' advocates for the outcome. The statement emphasized that Corrace Calloway will spend the rest of his life behind bars. This ensures he cannot inflict further harm on others in the Montgomery area.