Corporate Tax Avoidance and the Cycle of Political Influence in the US

A Public Citizen analysis reveals how 88 major corporations avoided billions in federal taxes while spending $852 million on lobbying to maintain favorable tax policies.

The recent findings from a Public Citizen analysis have cast a harsh light on the systemic inequities within the United States federal tax system. According to the report, eighty-eight of the most powerful corporations in the country managed to pay absolutely no federal corporate income tax during the 2025 fiscal year.

This occurred despite these entities reporting a staggering combined US pretax income of approximately 105 billion dollars. The financial gap is immense, as the federal corporate tax rate is set at 21 percent, meaning these companies collectively avoided paying roughly 22.1 billion dollars in taxes. When adding the 4.7 billion dollars they received in tax rebates, the total amount of tax breaks totals nearly 26.7 billion dollars.

This situation represents a significant burden on the general public, particularly for American taxpayers who are currently struggling to afford basic necessities such as healthcare and groceries, while the wealthiest corporate entities operate without contributing their fair share to the national treasury. The report further illuminates a troubling relationship between tax avoidance and political influence. Between the 2020 and 2024 election cycles, these same eighty-eight corporations spent about 852 million dollars on a combination of lobbying efforts and campaign contributions.

Specifically, 712 million dollars were dedicated to lobbying and 140 million dollars were funneled into political campaigns. When analyzing the relationship between the taxes saved and the money spent on political influence, the return on investment for these corporations is an incredible 3,000 percent.

Some of the biggest spenders included Coinbase Global, which led the group with 89 million dollars, followed by CVS Health at 66 million, Honeywell International at 56 million, American Electric Power at 47 million, and Duke Energy at 35 million. On average, these companies employed 1,119 lobbyists every year to pressure federal officials and push for legislation that further eases the tax burden on big business. The mechanisms used to achieve these tax-free statuses are deeply embedded in current law.

One of the most prevalent strategies is accelerated depreciation, which allowed more than half of the analyzed companies to avoid 11.4 billion dollars in taxes by writing off capital investments immediately. Additionally, research and development write-offs—bolstered by legislation like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act—enabled over thirty companies to save at least 4.4 billion dollars.

This creates what the authors describe as a self-reinforcing loop: corporate wealth is used to buy favorable policy changes, and those policy changes in turn generate more wealth for the corporations, which is then reinvested into further political influence. This cycle is further exacerbated by the massive amounts of money spent on presidential and congressional races, with congressional spending in 2024 reaching double the levels seen in 2010.

To dismantle this cycle and restore fairness to the tax code, the Public Citizen report suggests several urgent reforms. First, it calls upon Congress to eliminate Republican-led tax giveaways, specifically targeting bonus depreciation and the immediate write-off of research and development expenses. The report also advocates for raising the federal corporate tax rate back to at least 35 percent, which was the standard before the 2017 tax changes.

Furthermore, it argues that corporations should be prohibited from deducting multimillion-dollar executive bonuses. To prevent multinational companies from hiding profits in offshore subsidiaries, the report suggests equalizing domestic and international tax rates. By implementing these changes, the goal would be to ensure that the most profitable companies in the world contribute to the public good rather than utilizing their vast resources to stack the deck in their own favor at the expense of the working class





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