Corporate Special Interests Lobbying Against DCRAKE ON VISA OVERSTAYS

Corporate special interests, including tech industry and the United States Chamber of Commerce, have launched a "quiet" lobbying effort against President Donald Trump's crackdown on visa overstays, the last month, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a policy memo reiterating that, under "long-standing immigration law and immigration court decisions," visa holders must apply to adjust status to a green card at consular offices outside the U.S. "We're returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation's immigration system properly, it said, USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler. From now on, an alien who is in the U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances.

Corporate special interests, including tech industry and the United States Chamber of Commerce, have initiated a "quiet" lobbying campaign against President Donald Trump's crackdown on visa overstays .

The campaign argues that the policy memo issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) deviates from the original intent of the law. The memo reiterates that visa holders must apply to adjust status to a green card at consular offices outside the U.S. Advocates claim that the policy memo reduces the need for find and remove those who remain in the U.S. illegally after being denied residency.

However, critics argue that the memo disrupts the captive labor benefit that employers enjoy in programs like the H-1B visa program. To protect their foreign workforces, prominent businesses, industry groups, and CEOs have held private conversations with the White House and departments of Homeland Security, Labor, and State. The lobbying effort is not reported previously, according to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to relay private conversations.

The advocacy group reported that the policy memo's advocates last week warned of the harm to their workforce and sought further guidance in their communication with the official





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Visa Overstays USCIS Long-Standing Law Immigration Court Decisions Green Card Temporary Visas Temporary Workers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surprising Facts from May: Iconic Outfits, Secret Projects, and Corporate ShiftsA compilation of little-known details that surfaced in May, covering the original costume design for 'Sex and the City,' the unexpected theatrical upgrade of 'Toy Story 2,' Blockbuster's reliance on late fees, the global remake phenomenon of 'Celled,' the Manhattan Project's extreme secrecy, and the reasons there is no English-language remake of 'Celled.'

Read more »

Should You Hijack a Corporate AI Chatbot for Free Tokens?A developer went viral for reconfiguring Chipotle’s customer support bot into a coding assistant, and providing the playbook for others to do the same to other chatbots.

Read more »

Report raises questions about Platner campaign donations amid anti-corporate messagingDays after a sexting scandal hit Senate candidate Graham Platner, a new report suggests Platner was taking money from corporate lobbyists despite railing against big business and the oligarchy.

Read more »

A federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesThe judge accused USCIS of ignoring the law.

Read more »