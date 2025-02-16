Corporate DEI and Charitable Giving Face Scrutiny Under New Political Landscape

Amidst heightened scrutiny of DEI practices by the Trump administration, corporations are re-evaluating their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and philanthropic activities. Many companies are scaling back or pausing DEI programs, while others are shifting their focus toward economic opportunity and education in their charitable giving. The evolving legal and political landscape raises concerns about potential legal challenges to DEI-related policies and philanthropic efforts. Companies are navigating this uncertainty by carefully assessing their risk tolerance and reevaluating their commitments to diversity.

The DEI practices of corporations are facing intense scrutiny from the Trump administration, ranging from minority hiring to supplier diversity goals. Many major companies have either abandoned or scaled back DEI programs. This shift is evident in actions taken by firms like Amazon, McDonald's, Alphabet, Target, Ford, Lowe's, and Walmart. Corporate charity arms are also under scrutiny.

This includes large pledges made by corporations to invest in themes such as racial equity, and potentially even employee charitable donation matching programs. This evolving political landscape is prompting a realignment of corporate philanthropy.More corporate charity arms are planning to increase company efforts around economic opportunity and education. Simultaneously, they anticipate scaling back initiatives focused on racial and gender equality, which gained prominence in recent years, particularly after the murder of George Floyd. For instance, JPMorgan Chase launched programs aligning with these new priorities. Corporations retain the freedom to direct their funding as they see fit, as long as it remains legal. However, they are operating under significant pressure, according to Andrew Jones, author of a report and senior ESG researcher at The Conference Board. 'None of them wants to be the one attacked by the federal government,' or activists or others,' he said. 'That's a major source of reputational risk to companies.' The potential impacts of recent political and legal developments on companies' philanthropic efforts are being actively discussed, although companies' philanthropic practices haven't been the primary focus following President Trump's executive orders concerning the private sector's DEI initiatives. Companies are still, by and large, playing catch up and getting their arms around' how the orders apply to their core business, and'the steps they need to take, if any, to modify historical business practices,' said Michael R. Littenberg, a partner at law firm Ropes & Gray, and global head of the firm's ESG, corporate social responsibility and business and human rights compliance practice.However, companies have started to expand their thinking to encompass the potential impacts on corporate giving and philanthropic efforts. Companies are asking,'how can we succeed without being sued?' said Christen Graham, founder and president of Giving Strong, a consulting firm that advises corporations, foundations and nonprofits on corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Companies need to tread carefully. Many legal challenges to DEI-related policies have emerged following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2023 ruling that affirmative action in college admissions is unconstitutional, and the scrutiny is intensifying with executive orders from the new Trump administration. Last year, the American Alliance for Equal Rights, headed by conservative activist Edward Blum, sued Fearless Fund, which invests in under-resourced entrepreneurs including women of color-led businesses. At issue was a particular grant contest that awarded grants to Black women-owned small businesses, which American Alliance claimed was a violation of federal civil rights law. The parties settled the case in September with Fearless agreeing to permanently close the grant program.Separately, the American Alliance for Equal Rights sued the Starbucks Foundation, alleging that its HACER National Scholarship Program unlawfully excluded non-Hispanic applicants because of a requirement that applicants for the scholarship have at least one parent of Hispanic/Latino heritage. Starbucks settled the case, stating that the settlement was in the best interest of scholarship applicants. The company said it would remove the offending criteria and instead ask applicants to demonstrate their impact and contribution to the Hispanic/Latino community through their activities, leadership, and service. Questions about future policies abound. 'You've got a lot of companies and non-profit organizations and universities who are worried about their commitments to diversity and what that commitment can look like in this new world,' said Danielle Conley, who leads the anti-discrimination and civil rights practice group at law firm Latham & Watkins. If a foundation has a grant application process that is racially exclusive, it's ripe for challenge, she said. This may be different from corporate gifts made to organizations, depending on the circumstances, but there are a lot of uncertainties that will likely be fleshed out in the coming years. 'Each company or organization has to do an in-depth evaluation' of its policies, practices and programs, she said. Companies also need to assess their risk tolerance. More risk-averse companies may decide to pull back on certain giving activities in light of the uncertainty, including some things that are legal under today's standards, she said





