Area Coroner Joanne Lees urges Walsall Council and the Canal and River Trust to install safety barriers and improve lighting following the drowning of Jody Brown.

Area Coroner Joanne Lees has issued an urgent call for immediate safety improvements at the Marsh Lane Canal Basin in Walsall following the tragic drowning death of Jody Brown. The 38-year-old mother of five died after falling into the water in May of this year, prompting a formal investigation into the hazardous conditions present at the site. Lees highlighted that dense surface algae and duckweed created a visual deception, making it nearly impossible for pedestrians to distinguish the water's edge from the adjacent paved walkway.

Details of the Tragic Incident in May

Ms Brown, who was staying at a local Premier Inn, was reportedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. CCTV footage recorded her leaving the hotel at approximately 1:00 AM while carrying a bag and a drink. She was observed walking unsteadily while looking at her mobile phone before proceeding toward the canal basin. Instead of staying on the paved area, she walked straight off the footpath and fell into the water.

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Witnesses in the vicinity heard her calls for help and attempted to rescue her from the canal. Despite their efforts, emergency responders were unable to save her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The inquest proceedings revealed that Ms Brown was unable to swim, which significantly contributed to the fatal outcome. Her family later stated that she was an outgoing woman loved by everyone and left behind five children aged between nine and 21, as well as a one-year-old grandchild.

Coroner Identifies Critical Safety Failures

Coroner Lees emphasized that the green coating on the basin surface is duckweed, a naturally occurring plant that thrives in warmer temperatures and can multiply rapidly. She noted that this accumulation had previously been identified as a significant hazard in 2019, with similar non-fatal incidents occurring at the same location in 2019 and 2022. The coroner argued that the visual similarity between the algae-covered water and a grassed surface area creates a dangerous illusion of a continuous footpath.

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In her formal report to Walsall Council and The Canal and River Trust, Lees listed several critical safety deficiencies that need immediate addressing. She cited inadequate lighting, poor signage, and the complete absence of safety railings or other physical barriers around the canal perimeter. Furthermore, she pointed out that there was no rescue equipment available on-site, such as life rings, throw lines, or rescue poles, which are essential for preventing fatalities in such environments.

Family Demands Action and Future Measures

Following the death of Jody Brown, her family launched a campaign to prevent similar tragedies from occurring to other families. Her brother, Paul Clarke, started a petition and highlighted that children had previously fallen into the section of the canal that resembles grass on top of the water. He stated that installing physical barriers would prevent other families from going through the same trauma their family has endured, emphasizing the need for long-term structural changes to the area.

Responding to the coroner's report and the family's concerns, The Canal and River Trust confirmed that it has collaborated with the council to implement new safety measures. These efforts include painting new luminescent lines around the basin to improve visibility and reviewing further options for installing new physical barriers in the area. The Trust also noted that it had carried out work to manage algae growth on the surface of the basin.

However, The Canal and River Trust stated that there was no significant algae growth at the specific time of the incident in May. Despite this clarification, the organization acknowledges the ongoing need for enhanced safety protocols. The Coroner reiterated that unless immediate action is taken to address the identified risks, there remains a significant potential for future deaths. She asserted that all involved parties possess the power and responsibility to implement the necessary changes to protect the public.