The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to a deadly motor vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Shrewsbury Township.

The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to a deadly motor vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Shrewsbury Township. The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to a deadly motor vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Shrewsbury Township.

Owl survives 65-mph collision with tractor-trailer, rescued by Carlisle trucking company A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury.

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Coroner confirms man's death was not caused by York County house fire The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene, but the man who was found dead at the home was not injured in the fire. For the first time in 18 years, dog owners who use Happy Tails Dog Park in Lower Paxton Township will soon have to pay to get in-- a change that has sparked pushback from residents who say a public park should remain5