A coroner found that physics teacher John Wright took his own life after being dismissed for gross misconduct at Marlborough College, with job loss cited as a key factor in his death.

A coroner has determined that John Wright, a 54-year-old physics teacher at Marlborough College, died by suicide following his dismissal from the prestigious independent school. Senior Coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon David Ridley concluded that the loss of Wright's employment on June 10, 2025, was a contributing factor to his death. Wright, who had served the institution for 13 years, was found deceased at his family home in Marlborough on November 3, 2025.

Dismissal After Malaysia School Trip

John Wright returned from a 17-day educational trip to Malaysia with approximately 21 students in February 2024. Upon his arrival back at the £60,000-a-year school, serious allegations surfaced against him. He was immediately suspended from his teaching post while the institution conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. The disciplinary process was supported by his union, yet the outcome proved fatal for his career.

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Gross Misconduct and Legal Proceedings

The specific nature of the accusations against John Wright was not detailed publicly at the Salisbury Coroner's Court to protect privacy and legal integrity. However, the court heard that Wright faced 33 allegations in total, though deputy head Christine Kane referenced 17 specific claims in her statement. Following a disciplinary hearing, it was formally determined that John Wright had committed gross misconduct. His subsequent appeal against this decision was unsuccessful, leading to the termination of his employment. He was unable to undergo a Disclosure and Barring Service check after his dismissal due to the pending nature of the allegations.

Failed Police Career and Final Days

After losing his teaching position, John Wright attempted to transition into a role as a Police Community Support Officer with Wiltshire Police. This application was rejected, a notification he received via email while on a family holiday in October 2025. The rejection compounded his distress, as it closed another potential career path for the former educator. On November 3, 2025, his wife Rachel Wright reported that she had contacted him three times during the day without receiving a response. When she returned home, she discovered his body. Paramedics attended the scene but declared him deceased at 5:54 pm.

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Family Testimony and Emotional Impact

Rachel Wright provided a devastating account of her husband's mental decline following his sacking. She stated that the fairly resilient teacher became withdrawn at family events and lost interest in activities he previously enjoyed. Mrs. Wright noted that they had spoken openly about suicide, yet she was unaware of the severity of his intent. She described him as feeling defeated and down after the police rejection. In the months leading up to his death, he had also attempted to take his own life in July 2025, an event that left him feeling ashamed. The coroner heard that John Wright's cause of death was asphyxiation with a ligature.

Institutional Statements and Next Steps

Chris Wheatland, the head of the physics department at Marlborough College where he had known John Wright for about 10 years, provided a statement describing him as a good and competent teacher. Deputy head Christine Kane also gave evidence regarding the safeguarding leads involved in the initial inquiry. Senior Coroner David Ridley emphasized that he was not pointing criticism at the college or the police, but noted that various professional sectors were closed to Wright after June. While no prevention of future deaths report will be made, the coroner suggested that the Wright family could explore further action against Marlborough College.