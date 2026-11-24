Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley rules Imogen Curtis unlawfully killed, noting shaken baby injuries contributed to death at age 16. Peter Hadden may face new prosecution.

A coroner has concluded that Imogen Curtis, a young woman from Stowmarket in Suffolk, was unlawfully killed when she died last August at the age of 16. The ruling follows a traumatic childhood where the infant was violently shaken by Peter Hadden, her mother's partner, which caused severe and permanent brain damage. This conclusion raises the possibility that Hadden could face a fresh criminal prosecution 17 years after his initial sentencing.

Coroner Details Death and Assault Link

Suffolk senior coroner Nigel Parsley delivered the ruling during an inquest held in Ipswich, explicitly stating that the health complications resulting from the original shaken baby assault were a contributing factor to Imogen Curtis's death. The coroner determined that the primary medical cause of death was acute aspiration pneumonia, a condition that developed due to Imogen's inability to swallow safely. This swallowing difficulty was a direct consequence of the cerebral palsy she suffered, which itself was inflicted by Hadden when Imogen was only 16 days old.

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Although the coroner confirmed the causal link between the abuse and the death, he clarified that coroners in the UK do not attribute criminal blame within their records. Consequently, Peter Hadden was not named as responsible for the death in the official record of the inquest. However, Mr. Parsley indicated he would support the family if they wished to pursue legal action against Hadden for the original crime being reopened.

Peter Hadden Admitted to Grievous Bodily Harm

The background of the case dates back to 2009, when Peter Hadden, who was 26 years old at the time, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm to the infant. During the sentencing hearing in 2009, prosecutors presented evidence that Hadden had shaken the baby vigorously while gripping her extremely tightly. Medical specialists at the time noted that the baby had an even chance of dying, yet she survived the immediate assault.

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Hadden received a three-year jail sentence for his actions, a term that Imogen's father, James Curtis, publicly criticized as insufficient. Mr. Curtis stated at the time that the sentence did not reflect the lifelong 24-hour care requirement imposed on his daughter. He remarked that perpetrators of burglaries often receive harsher penalties than those who permanently disable a newborn, highlighting the profound impact on the family.

Medical Evidence Supports Reopening Investigation

During the recent inquest, Detective Chief Inspector Craig Brett of Suffolk Police testified that the injuries found on Imogen were consistent with vigorous shaking. The initial incident occurred when Imogen's mother, Amy Curtis, noticed the baby falling asleep constantly and requiring waking to feed. Following advice from her GP, Amy took the infant to Ipswich Hospital, where doctors discovered broken ribs, bleeding behind the eyes, and bleeding in the brain. Finger-shaped bruises were also noted, leading to her transfer to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Consultant perinatal and paediatric pathologist Andrea Marnerides provided expert evidence linking the aspiration pneumonia to the earlier trauma. She explained that cerebral palsy caused Imogen to struggle with swallowing, creating a risk of food or saliva entering her lungs. This medical consensus supports the coroner's view that the original assault had a direct and fatal long-term consequence, strengthening the argument for a potential new legal inquiry.

Family and Police Next Steps in Legal Process

Imogen Curtis passed away on August 8 at the Treehouse palliative care centre in Ipswich, which is operated by East Anglia's Children's Hospice. She had been receiving care there since July of the previous year. Her parents, Amy and James Curtis, established a GoFundMe appeal to support the hospice, praising the organization for providing accessible fun and care to their daughter, who loved Christmas and music despite her limited opportunities.

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While the family expressed devastation over Imogen's death, they have not yet indicated plans to push for a new criminal investigation. Amy and James Curtis are currently allowing time to process the inquest findings. Meanwhile, Suffolk Police have been contacted to evaluate whether the circumstances justify reopening the case against Peter Hadden. The decision rests on whether authorities believe a fresh prosecution is viable given the passage of time and the specific legal thresholds for charging an individual with the original offense leading to a later death.