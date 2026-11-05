Coroner Rules Army Safety Failures Caused Death of Lt Max George

A coroner has ruled that flawed safety procedures and malfunctioning alarms led to the death of Second Lieutenant Max George during a training exercise on Salisbury Plain.

Second Lieutenant Max George was killed on June 21, 2022, when a Warrior FV511 tank reversed over him during a combat drill on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire. Coroner Ian Singleton ruled that the death resulted from significant safety failures within the British Army, citing flawed procedures that created an unsafe environment for military personnel.

Flawed Safety Protocols Led to Tragedy

Second Lieutenant Max George was crushed by the vehicle moments after exiting the rear while attempting to retrieve his weapon. The tank driver and commander were unaware he remained at the back because the vehicle lacked essential safety features. The rear door weighed 143 kilograms and the officer held it open while standing in a blind spot that operators could not see.

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Coroner Ian Singleton stated that safety features had been non-operable for some time and were never repaired despite reports. The military had no maintenance system in place to fix these critical systems before the exercise began. This lack of mechanical oversight meant there was no way for the crew to know the door was open while the tank was moving.

The student commander operating the vehicle was not properly trained in the use of this specific variant. The training provided was flawed to the extent that the debussing practice conducted on the Warrior was deemed unsafe. Additional control measures that should have been implemented were not provided to the unit prior to the incident.

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Investigation Reveals Severe Mechanical Deficiencies

An investigation following the incident found that the vehicle had nine known faults at the time of the accident. These included a non-functional alarm system designed to notify the driver if the rear door was open during reversing. The Army incorrectly cleared the vehicle for use despite these known issues not being prioritized for repair.

Lieutenant Colonel Graham Watson, who investigated the incident, testified that the deficiency in training combined with the non-functioning alarm heightened the risk to life. He noted that the alarm was a retrofitted feature intended specifically to avoid such incidents but was not working. The assertion that the safety risk was tolerable was found to be incorrect by investigators.

A subsequent review discovered 24 severe faults that should have prevented the tank from being used. While none of these additional faults are believed to have directly caused Second Lieutenant Max George's death, they highlighted broader maintenance failures. The use of the FV511 variant for debussing fell outside its intended safe scope and operational parameters.

Profile of a Promising Military Officer

Second Lieutenant Max George was a 26-year-old officer regarded as having enormous potential within the British Army. He served as the 30th platoon commander for the Fifth Battalion for The Rifles and was selected to act as a platoon commander in a roleplay exercise for trainee tank commanders. His selection indicated high regard for his leadership capabilities among his peers and superiors.

He attended Durham School, where his parents taught, and served as both head pupil and boating captain. He went on to study Politics with Russian at Newcastle University, where he achieved First-class honors. He later obtained a Distinction in his Masters in Eastern European and Eurasian Studies with Russian from the University of Glasgow.

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Second Lieutenant Max George joined the Army as a reservist during his third year of undergraduate studies. He committed to the regular Army after completing his master's degree and won the Queen's Medal as the best cadet at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in December 2021. His academic and military achievements underscored the loss suffered by the institution.

Next Steps and Official Response

The unit had been conducting an extended exercise on Salisbury Plain for eight days when the tragedy occurred on June 14, 2022. The death took place during this period of intense training which required strict adherence to safety protocols. The failure of those protocols resulted in a preventable loss of life for the young officer.

Coroner Ian Singleton announced that he would issue a prevention of future deaths report regarding the incident. This report aims to address the systemic issues identified during the inquest at Salisbury Coroner's Court. The military must now implement changes to ensure similar tragedies do not occur in future training exercises.

The ruling highlights the critical importance of maintaining operational safety equipment and providing adequate training for all vehicle variants. The lack of priority given to repair requests contributed directly to the circumstances surrounding Second Lieutenant Max George. The prevention report will likely mandate stricter maintenance schedules and clearer operational guidelines for armored vehicles.