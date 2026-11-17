The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help after skeletal remains were found at Chatfield State Park.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help after skeletal remains were found at Chatfield State Park. A park ranger first discovered the remains on Nov. 11 and over the following two days, officials conducted a search of the area to recover additional remains and potential evidence.

Watch below: First of two storms roll into Colorado tonight First of two storms roll into Colorado tonight! During the search, investigators found a unique knife attached to a pair of pants that had the inscription"J.C. Brunco" at the base of the blade.

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"If this knife looks familiar to you, you know where it may have been purchased, or you know anything about the inscription, please email our office at jeffcocoroner@jeffco.us," the coroner's office said. Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Allie Jennerjahn Denver7’s Allie Jennerjahn covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting in Jefferson County.

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