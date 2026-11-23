A coroner has issued urgent warnings following the death of Joanne Brown in a Walsall canal. Measures to prevent future tragedies include improved lighting, signage, and physical barriers.

Joanne Lees, the area coroner for The Black Country, has issued an urgent directive for immediate safety interventions at a Walsall waterway. This demand for action follows the tragic drowning of Jody Brown, a thirty-eight-year-old mother of five, in the Marsh Lane Canal Basin during May of this year. The coroner highlighted that dangerous levels of algae on the water's surface obscured the boundary between the pedestrian path and the canal, creating a lethal illusion of solid ground. This fatal incident has prompted a formal report to local authorities and water management bodies to prevent similar accidents.

Details of the Drowning Incident

Ms. Brown was staying at a Premier Inn in Walsall when she left the hotel around 1am carrying a bag and a drink. Security footage captured her walking unsteadily while looking at her mobile phone, indicating she was heavily intoxicated at the time. She proceeded from the paved area directly off the footpath and into the water, where witnesses heard her calls for help. Although bystanders attempted a rescue, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The inquest revealed that she could not swim, which significantly compounded the risk once she entered the canal.

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Algae Hazards and Visibility Risks

The green coating observed on the surface of the basin is duckweed, a naturally occurring plant that thrives in warmer temperatures and can multiply rapidly. Coroner Mrs. Lees stated that the accumulation of this vegetation makes it extremely difficult to distinguish the water's edge from the adjacent pedestrian area. The algae creates the appearance of a continuation of the footpath or a grassed surface area, deceiving pedestrians into stepping into deep water. This specific hazard had been previously identified in 2019, with similar non-fatal incidents occurring at the same location in both 2019 and 2022.

Family Calls for Safety Barriers

Paul Clarke, the brother of the deceased, launched a petition to demand the installation of physical barriers around the canal. He expressed deep concern after seeing children fall into a section of the water that visually resembles grass on top of the liquid. Mr. Clarke emphasized that these barriers would prevent other families from enduring the same trauma their family is experiencing. He described his sister as outgoing and loved by everyone, noting that she leaves behind five children aged between nine and twenty-one, as well as a one-year-old grandchild.

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Coroner's Safety Recommendations

Mrs. Lees cited several critical infrastructure failures in her report, including inadequate lighting, poor signage, and the absence of safety railings. She noted the total lack of rescue equipment, such as life rings, throw lines, or rescue poles, which could have aided in saving lives. The coroner warned that unless these concerns are addressed, there remains a significant risk of future deaths. She affirmed that all involved parties possess the authority and responsibility to implement the necessary changes to secure the area.

Official Responses and Remedial Measures

The Canal and River Trust confirmed that they have collaborated with Walsall Council to implement new safety measures. These efforts include painting new luminescent lines around the basin to improve visibility during low-light conditions. The Trust also stated they are reviewing further options for installing new physical barriers in the affected area. Regarding the algae, the organization reported that they had conducted work to manage the plant growth but claimed there was no significant algae growth at the exact time of the incident in May.