Coroner Called to Multi-Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-83

The York County Coroner's Office was called to a multi-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night on Interstate 83 near exit 10. The number of vehicles involved is unknown.

The York County Coroner 's Office was called to a multi-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night on Interstate 83 near exit 10, according to dispatch. The York County Coroner 's Office was called to a multi-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night on Interstate 83 near exit 10, according to dispatch.

It's not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but dispatch did confirm the coroner was called to the scene. Woman loses nearly $10K after giving envelope of money to Uber driver in Lebanon County State police are investigating after a woman lost almost $10,000 in a fraudulent Uber transaction.

Troopers said the 53-year-old Fredericksburg woman was contactSuspects burglarized Dauphin County home, stole guns after murder-suicide there: troopers Multiple suspects are being accused of breaking into a Dauphin County home at the center of a murder-suicide investigation, stealing guns and other things. An investigation is underway following an ATV incident Thursday morning in Carroll Township, according to officials. A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced to 11-16 years in prison after injuring six people in a wrong-way crash last year.





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Coroner Rollover Crash Interstate 83 York County Multi-Vehicle

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