Coronation Street Star Tracy Shaw Struggles with Chemo Side Effects

Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw is struggling to cope with the side effects of her first chemotherapy session after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The 52-year-old actress has spoken out about the dangers of the treatment and the challenges she faces in her daily life.

Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw is struggling to cope with the side effects of her first chemotherapy session after being diagnosed with breast cancer . The 52-year-old actress, who was diagnosed last month, has spoken out about the dangers of the treatment and the challenges she faces in her daily life.

In a video update on Instagram, Tracy explained that she must now have her heart checked regularly and keep a close eye on her temperature as she deals with the side effects of the treatment. She also expressed her frustration with the state of the NHS, saying that she believes the government should invest more in the health service. Tracy has been open about her cancer diagnosis and has shared her experiences with her followers on social media.

She has also spoken about the importance of self-care and the need to prioritize one's health during treatment. The actress has been receiving support from her fans and well-wishers, and has thanked them for their love and encouragement. In a previous video update, Tracy revealed that she had completed her first day of chemotherapy and was feeling positive, but explained that everything she ate tasted horrible.

She also praised the NHS and the staff who work there, saying that they are 'angels' for their patience and dedication. Tracy has been a part of the Coronation Street cast for many years, and has played the role of Maxine Peacock on the show. She has also spoken about the challenges of balancing her acting career with her health issues.

The actress has been an inspiration to many of her fans, who have been touched by her honesty and courage in the face of adversity. Tracy's cancer diagnosis has also raised awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and the need for early detection. The actress has encouraged her followers to get checked if they are due for a screening, and has praised the NHS for their work in providing support and care to those affected by cancer.

In a final message, Tracy thanked her fans for their support and encouraged them to be kind to themselves and others during difficult times. She also reminded them to appreciate the little things in life and to prioritize their health and well-being. Tracy's video update has been met with a mix of emotions from her fans, who have been touched by her honesty and courage.

The actress has been an inspiration to many, and her story has raised awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and the need for early detection.





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