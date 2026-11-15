Coronation Street Star Tony Maudsley Plea Ends in Tragedy as Dylan Mandaracas Body Found

West Midlands Police confirm Dylan Mandaracas was found dead in a canal following a search aided by Tony Maudsley. No suspicious circumstances are suspected in the death of the 26-year-old Sutton Coldfield man.

West Midlands Police have confirmed that the body of 26-year-old Dylan Mandaracas was recovered from the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal on Saturday morning shortly before 9am. The tragic discovery concludes a widespread search operation that had mobilized public attention after actor Tony Maudsley shared a desperate appeal for information regarding the missing man. Police officials stated that they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and are currently working with the coroner to process the findings.

The Discovery in Tyburn Canal

Officers were called to reports of a man's body found in the water off Kingsbury Road in Tyburn. Upon identification, authorities determined the deceased was Dylan Mandaracas, who had been reported missing on November 2. The body was located in the canal near Kingsbury Road, marking the end of a frantic week-long search effort. The man's family has been formally informed of the news, and police expressed their condolences to the relatives at this difficult time.

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Tony Maudsley Public Appeal

Coronation Street actor Tony Maudsley played a significant role in raising awareness for the missing person case. Maudsley, who portrays George Shuttleworth in the ITV soap opera, posted a plea on Instagram last Sunday to reach a wider audience. The post was shared in support of Christian Mandaracas, Dylan's father and an old school friend of the actor from Liverpool. Maudsley highlighted the distress of the family and requested shares, particularly within the Midlands area, to help locate his son.

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Last Known Movements and CCTV

Dylan Mandaracas was last seen walking on a pavement in Walmley Close, Sutton Coldfield, around 6pm on October 28. West Midlands Police released CCTV footage showing him wearing a checked shirt and black trousers near the Fox Stonehouse Pub. A previous statement from his father revealed that Dylan had vanished only seven days before his 27th birthday. The images served as the primary visual reference for the public during the search operation led by local law enforcement.

Police Statement and Next Steps

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police confirmed the investigation into the death is ongoing. The force stated that enquiries have been carried out to establish the facts of the incident. With the body now recovered, the focus shifts to the coronial process. Police emphasized their support for the family and committed to cooperating fully with the coroner to determine the final details of the case.