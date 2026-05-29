Coronation Street Star Sam Aston Announces Fourth Child with Wife Briony

Sam Aston, who plays Chesney Brown on Coronation Street, has announced that his wife Briony is pregnant with their fourth child. The couple shared a playful video on social media, revealing the due date around Christmas. Briony, a birth doula, will scale back work before the birth. The family already has three children: Sonny, Daisy, and Hazel.

Coronation Street star Sam Aston has delighted fans by announcing that his wife Briony is expecting their fourth child . The 32-year-old actor, best known for playing Chesney Brown on the long-running British soap opera, took to social media on Thursday to share the happy news with followers.

Already parents to son Sonny, five, and daughters Daisy, four, and Hazel, two, the couple revealed the pregnancy with a heartwarming video. In the clip, their children are playfully dragged across the floor by their father, while little Hazel holds the first ultrasound pictures of the unborn baby. The caption read: 'Here we go again... Baby Aston #4' followed by a Christmas tree emoji, hinting that Briony is due to give birth around the festive season.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities alike, with comments such as 'What a great way to announce it. Congratulations to you both' and 'Oh my goodness this is soooo exciting!!! Congratulations.

' Sam and Briony, who married in May 2019 at Stock Farm on the edge of Tatton Park in Cheshire, are no strangers to the challenges of parenthood. Their first child, Sonny, arrived six weeks prematurely in 2020, requiring a nine-day hospital stay due to jaundice. At the time, Sam described the experience as a 'shock', especially given the added difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited his hospital visits to just one hour per day.

'An hour felt like 10 minutes, especially early on as Briony was emotional as I was trying to be there and spend time with Sonny,' he recalled in an interview with OK! magazine. Briony, who works as a birth doula, providing physical, emotional, and informational support to expectant parents, has since scaled back her professional commitments in preparation for the new arrival.

In a separate Instagram post, she explained: 'Now we've announced our news to the world, you can see why I've closed my books for mid-October onwards for in-person doula support. I've been at a couple of births whilst heavily pregnant in the past, and I've found it's just not practical with a huge bump, plus I'll need some time to protect my headspace in the lead up to my own birth. Doulas need to birth prep too!

' The couple's journey has been documented both on-screen and off, with Sam's character on Coronation Street, Chesney Brown, also experiencing the ups and downs of family life. The show, which has been a staple of British television since 1960, follows the lives of residents in the fictional Weatherfield, and Sam has been a part of the cast since 2002.

Over the years, his character has evolved from a young boy to a father of multiple children, mirroring the actor's real-life experiences. Fans have watched Chesney navigate relationships, financial struggles, and parenting, making Sam's personal announcements all the more relatable. The new addition will bring the Aston family to six, including Sam and Briony. The couple have often shared glimpses of their family life on social media, from holiday celebrations to everyday moments, garnering a loyal following.

With the due date around Christmas, the family is likely to have a particularly festive season this year. Friends and colleagues have already begun speculating about gender and names, though the couple have yet to reveal further details. As the news spreads, Coronation Street producers have also expressed their joy, with a show spokesperson saying: 'We're absolutely thrilled for Sam and Briony. The whole Coronation Street family sends their love and congratulations.

' Meanwhile, Briony's doula clients have been understanding of her temporary hiatus, with many leaving supportive messages. The announcement has also sparked conversations about the importance of doulas in the birthing process, as Briony's own experience underscores the value of having professional support during pregnancy and childbirth. As the Aston family prepares to welcome their fourth child, fans eagerly await more updates, and perhaps even a future storyline inspired by Sam's growing brood.

For now, the focus remains on celebrating this joyous occasion. With three young children already at home, the couple is experienced in handling the chaos of parenthood, and they seem more than ready to embark on this new chapter. Sam's portrayal of Chesney has earned him a place in the hearts of viewers, and his real-life role as a devoted father only adds to his charm.

The news has been widely covered in entertainment media, with many outlets praising the couple's down-to-earth attitude. As one fan commented: 'They are such a lovely family, so genuine. Wishing them all the best.

' Indeed, the Astons have become a symbol of modern family life in the public eye, balancing careers, children, and personal well-being. With the arrival of baby number four, they continue to inspire others navigating similar journeys. And while the challenges of raising four children are undeniable, the couple's positive outlook and strong partnership suggest they are well-equipped to handle whatever comes their way. For now, the countdown to Christmas has an extra special meaning for the Aston household





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