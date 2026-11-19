Coronation Street actress Rhea Bailey, 43, and husband Darren Everest expect their third child, a boy, joining daughters Ilaria and Noemie in their growing family of six.

Coronation Street actress Rhea Bailey has officially announced that she is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with her husband, singer Darren Everest. The actress, who is 43 years old, shared the heartwarming news through a series of Instagram posts featuring family photos taken against a sunset backdrop. Bailey confirmed that the couple, who are already parents to five-year-old Ilaria and two-year-old Noëmie, are preparing to expand their family further.

Rhea Bailey Pregnancy Announcement Details

In a recent post shared on a Wednesday, Bailey showcased her growing baby bump while wearing a black knit dress. She described the position of the baby in her womb, noting that the little boy was positioned forward. Bailey humorously noted that her two young daughters were spread all over the photos and that she frequently knocks Noëmie over when turning sideways due to her protruding belly. She captioned the update by stating that their family of six is loading and promised a very happy New Year for the growing household.

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This latest update confirms the pregnancy news that Bailey initially broke in September. At that time, she shared a video montage of her honeymoon highlights with her husband and daughters. The video featured a segment titled a few weeks later, in which Bailey held up a positive pregnancy test while her children posed with a scan photo. She described the experience as life-changing and mentioned feeling incredibly blessed after the initial sickness subsided.

Darren Everest and Wedding Ceremony

Rhea Bailey married The Overtones star Darren Everest, who is 45 years old, in a lavish ceremony during June. The couple had initially gotten engaged in March 2021 and had already welcomed their two daughters together before tying the knot. Their wedding journey began with a secret civil ceremony held at their local registry office earlier in the summer. Bailey explained that they snuck off without telling their children or anyone else for their private legal union.

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The actress detailed that she did not want an officiant they did not know conducting the main ceremony or tapping his watch impatiently. She wanted to create a relaxed environment for their two-year-old, Noëmie, who she described as a law unto herself. Instead of a traditional registrar for the main event, Bailey enlisted a friend of 27 years, who is a celebrant, to conduct their dream wedding surrounded by loved ones two days after the registry office event.

Coronation Street Career and Family Life

Rhea Bailey is well-known for her role as Caz Hammond in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. She portrayed the character from 2015 until 2016. During her time on the show, she gained significant recognition for her performance. The actress recently shared photos from outside the registry office, describing the warm-up day as more special than she ever imagined. She noted the intimacy of focusing solely on each other without the distractions of their busy family life.

Following the secret ceremony, Bailey and her husband went to a beautiful restaurant for a dinner for just the two of them. They used the time to discuss plans for their main wedding and reflect on their relationship. Bailey highlighted how lucky they felt to have such strong love for each other after many years together. She also laughed about the rare opportunity to have a conversation without being interrupted every seven seconds by their children, emphasizing the special nature of their date night.

The couple recently celebrated their big white wedding, which Bailey described as their dream event. She shared that she tried on 37 wedding dresses before finding the perfect one for the occasion. Bailey mentioned that she was initially concerned that having the registry office ceremony first might detract from the official wedding day, but she found that the two events complemented each other perfectly. The secret registry office ceremony proved to be a strategic and emotional choice that enhanced their overall wedding experience.

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As the couple anticipates the arrival of their son, they remain focused on balancing their professional careers with their family life. Darren Everest continues his music career with The Overtones, while Bailey looks forward to her return to acting. The announcement brings joy to fans of both the actress and the singer, who have followed the couple's journey from engagement to marriage and now to parenthood of three children. The family is expected to welcome the new arrival in the coming months, marking another significant chapter in their lives together.