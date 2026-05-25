Coronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown reportedly splits from fiancé James Nelson-Joyce

Olivia Frances Brown, who plays Jodie Ramsay in Coronation Street, has reportedly split from her fiancé, fellow actor James Nelson-Joyce. The pair were widely tipped to be the UK's next golden couple, but their split is reportedly due to their hectic schedules.

Coronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown has reportedly split from her fiancé, fellow actor James Nelson-Joyce . The actress, 27, who portrays Jodie Ramsay , and the 007 hopeful, 37, have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted any pictures they had together from their profiles, including their loved-up engagement snaps.

According to insiders, the sudden split comes down to Olivia and James' hectic schedules, with the hard-working duo struggling to make time in their diaries for each other. Following the split, Olivia showed off her new hair transformation as she rocked a new block fringe. She wrote: After the rain, the nice weather. Daily Mail have contacted both Olivia and James' representatives for comment





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Olivia Frances Brown James Nelson-Joyce Coronation Street Jodie Ramsay James Bond Bond 007 James Nelson-Joyce Olivia Frances Brown Split

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Coronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown reportedly splits from James Nelson-Joyce amid hectic schedulesCoronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown, 27, and her fiancé James Nelson-Joyce, 37, have reportedly split up amid their hectic schedules. The pair, who got engaged last August, were widely tipped to be the UK's next golden couple. However, a source revealed that the split comes down to the couple's hard-working schedules, which have made it difficult for them to make time for each other

Read more »