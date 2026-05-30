Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell marries partner Louise Gibbons after 12 years

Michael Le Vell, who plays Kevin Webster in Coronation Street, married his longtime partner Louise Gibbons in a ceremony in Manchester. The event was attended by several co-stars, including Sally Dynevor and Alan Halsall. The couple first dated in 2014, split in 2018, and later reconciled. The intimate ceremony had a small guest list and no large celebration due to Le Vell's past issues with alcohol. Alan Halsall made his first public appearance after his recent split from Ellie. The bride wore a white gown and the groom a neutral three‑piece suit.

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell is married! The actor, 61, who has played Kevin Webster in the soap since 1983, officially tied the knot with his partner of 12 years Louise Gibbons in a sunny Manchester on Saturday.

Michael and Louise were joined by many of his Corrie co-stars, including his former onscreen wife Sally Dynevor, 63, and newly-single Alan Halsall, 43. The groom cut a dashing figure for big day in a neutral three-piece suit, which he layered over a crisp white shirt, silk tie and matching pocket square. While his bride stunned in a gorgeous white gown with fitted bodice, plunging neckline and quirky textured sleeves.

The newlyweds could not wipe the smiles off their faces as they emerged from the church to be greeted by a flurry of confetti and applause. Alan made his first public appearance following his recent split from girlfriend Ellie, 26, who is 17 years his junior.

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell is married partner Louise Gibbons as pair tie the knot after 12 year romance in a sunny Manchester on Saturday The groom cut a dashing figure for big day in a neutral three-piece suit, which he layered over a crisp white shirt, silk tie and matching pocket square The couple quietly split after a year together amid claims they ended things before things got more serious because they were 'at different times of their lives'. Insiders told the Daily Mail that despite the split being a mutual decision, Ellie is said to be taking the break-up hard.

Read the full Mail+ report here. Alan, who plays Tyronne Dobbs in the soap, and Ellie both realised the relationship would not stand the test of time and decided to part ways before it got more serious. Despite his recent split the actor appeared in great spirits looked smart in a grey plaid three-piece suit and shades.

Meanwhile Sally, who has played the role of Sally Webster since 1986, looked lovely as she arrived in a blue floral dress. She too donned a pair of shades amid the UK heatwave and completed the look with stylish wedges and a nude handbag. Michael and Louise first started dating in 2014, but split up in 2018 after a series of reported rows, however managed to reconcile and five years later.

Michael and Louise were joined by many of his Corrie co-stars, including his former onscreen wife Sally Dynevor and newly-single Alan Halsall While his bride stunned in a gorgeous white gown with fitted bodice, plunging neckline and quirky textured sleeves The newlyweds could not wipe the smiles off their faces as they emerged from the church to be greeted by a flurry of confetti and applause The couple shared a kiss after saying their vows watched on their family and friends Michael gazed adoringly at his gorgeous new wife Michael and Louise first started dating in 2014, but split up in 2018 after a series of reported rows, however managed to reconcile and five years later Alan made his first public appearance following his recent split from girlfriend Ellie, 26, who is 17 years his junior The couple quietly split after a year together amid claims they ended things before things got more serious because they were 'at different times of their lives' An insider told The Sun ahead of their big day: 'Michael and Louise are heading to a registry office tomorrow.

There will be no more than 15 people there, including a couple of his Corrie co-stars.

'There isn’t going to be a party as such – just a private dinner because of his past issues with alcohol. 'It’s been a long time coming and will be full of love. Michael adores Louise, she has truly been his rock and he can’t wait to make it official.

' Michael was previously married to fellow Corrie star Janette Beverley and the pair have two children together. They separated after 25 years together in 2011 and obtained a divorce. Back in 2018 Michael was seen loading a suitcase into the back of his car and was supposedly staying at a Holiday Inn following his split from Louise. A week prior the star had been arrested on suspicion of assault after police were called to the house the couple shared.

Meanwhile Sally, who has played the role of Sally Webster since 1986, looked lovely as she arrived in a blue floral dress She too donned a pair of shades amid the UK heatwave and completed the look with stylish wedges and a nude handbag Also in attendance were Corrie co-stars Sue Devanney and Sally Carman An insider said ahead of their big day: 'Michael and Louise are heading to a registry office tomorrow. There will be no more than 15 people there, including a couple of his Corrie co-stars.

Michael was previously married to fellow Corrie star Janette Beverley and the pair have two children together The actor was taken to hospital by officers after falling down a flight of stairs and then spent the night at a Manchester police station before being released without charge. Police say they were taking 'no further action' after releasing the troubled star. A source told the Sunday Mirror at the time: 'Everyone is really worried about Michael.

Things have hit an all-time low with Louise. She was there when Michael fell down the stairs. He slipped after rowing with another person in the house.

'Louise was screaming and trying to help him when he fell. She was so worried. But things have been tense between them for a while. Friends think it is just a matter of time before they split.

' However the pair managed to make it work and move forward with their relationships. Prior to their split, it had been revealed in December 2017 that the pair had been engaged for around a year. An insider told The Daily Mail at the time: 'Michael been engaged for 12 months but is very private about his personal life so has not spoken about it at all.

' Louise has also stood by Michael's side amid his battle with drug addiction during a turbulent few years after being acquitted of child sex offences in 2013. Michael was also declared bankrupt in 2019 after paying hefty legal fees to clear his name against child sex allegations. The actor spent £200,000 fighting the charges before being found 'not guilty' of all 12 counts by a jury at Manchester Crown Court in 2013.





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