Coronation Street Star Michael Le Vell Marries Louise Gibbons in Intimate Ceremony

Michael Le Vell, the long-time Coronation Street actor, married his partner Louise Gibbons in a small town hall ceremony in Greater Manchester, attended by close friends and co-stars. The couple, who reconciled after a public split in 2018, celebrated with a private reception where Le Vell sang for guests.

Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell , known for his long-running role as Kevin Webster, married his partner Louise Gibbons in a private ceremony held on Saturday.

The 61-year-old star and his bride exchanged vows at Trafford Register Office in Greater Manchester in a low-key town hall wedding attended by fewer than 30 guests. Among those present were several of Le Vell's Coronation Street co-stars, including Sally Dynevor, Alan Halsall, and Simon Gregson.

The groom, dressed in a neutral three-piece suit with a crisp white shirt and silk tie, was visibly joyful and even took the microphone to sing during the reception, sharing a duet with performer Cole Page. His bride looked elegant in a white gown featuring a fitted bodice, plunging neckline, and textured sleeves.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds were showered with confetti and applause as they left the venue, departing in a white-ribboned Mercedes while guests traveled by coach to the reception at Ashton on Mersey Golf Club. A source indicated the celebration would conclude relatively early. Alan Halsall made his first public appearance since his recent split from girlfriend Ellie, a relationship that ended mutually due to differing life stages, though Ellie reportedly took the breakup hard.

Le Vell and Gibbons first met in 2014 through a mutual connection-Louise's sister, who was a bookmaker-and after a brief separation in 2018 following reported arguments, they reconciled. According to insiders, the couple opted for a small registry office ceremony with only a handful of attendees and a private dinner, partly due to Le Vell's past struggles with alcohol.

The marriage marks a new chapter for Le Vell, who was previously married to fellow Coronation Street actress Janette Beverley for 25 years before separating in 2011; they share two children. Their relationship has had public turbulence, including a police incident in 2018 when Le Vell was arrested on suspicion of assault after an altercation at the home he shared with Gibbons. He fell down stairs during the incident, was taken to hospital, and released without charge.

At the time, sources described the relationship as tense, with friends predicting a split. Despite that rocky period, the couple has reunited and formalized their commitment in an intimate celebration filled with love and close friends





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