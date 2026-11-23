ITV confirms it is investigating actor Jacob Roberts following a video of him hurling abuse at staff in Manchester. Roberts, 36, played dog walking in public as the probe begins.

ITV has launched a formal investigation into Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts after a video surfaced showing the 36-year-old shouting misogynistic abuse at bar staff during a night out in Manchester. The broadcaster confirmed it is reviewing the incident as Roberts re-emerged in public shortly after the allegations surfaced online. Police were called to the scene, and witnesses described the actor's behavior as unacceptable and an abuse of his celebrity status.

The controversy centers on footage obtained by The Sun, which captured Roberts attempting to force his way into a Manchester venue while hurling specific offensive phrases at patrons and staff. He was heard telling a woman who tried to stop him to go away and using severe profanity during the disturbance. The video shows him yelling at a group of men and women, escalating the situation into a public disorder.

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Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers attended the location after receiving reports of a disturbance. One doorman who spoke to authorities described Roberts' conduct as completely unacceptable and suggested the actor was abusing his celebrity status. The staff member claimed Roberts asked staff, Do you know who I am?, insisting he was no better than anyone else despite his fame.

Roberts broke his silence on the controversy by being seen walking his dog in Manchester. Dressed in a black padded jacket, black beanie hat, joggers, and white trainers, the actor looked serious as he spoke on his phone. His public appearance occurred amid growing reports that ITV bosses were preparing to speak with him about his conduct as part of the formal internal probe.

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The timing of the investigation is significant as Roberts has recently been central to a major storyline on the soap opera. Earlier this year, he revealed the physical changes he made to his appearance for his character Kit, who was diagnosed with stage three male breast cancer. This rare condition accounts for less than one per cent of all UK yearly breast cancer cases, making the storyline highly impactful.

Roberts shaved his head to accurately portray the effects of cancer treatment on Kit. The storyline was developed in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now. He discussed his preparation for the role on BBC Breakfast in September alongside James Richards, a breast cancer survivor and founder of the Moobs charity. Roberts admitted he was unaware men could be diagnosed with breast cancer before being given the part.

An ITV spokesman issued a brief statement confirming that the network is investigating the matter and will be speaking to Jacob Roberts. The doorman noted that while Roberts was swearing, he did not physically strike him or any other staff members. However, the witness stated that he believes Coronation Street bosses should take action and that Roberts should be sacked for his behavior.

As the investigation proceeds, the contrast between Roberts' charitable work with cancer support organizations and his alleged conduct in Manchester has drawn attention from the public. The Daily Mail approached Roberts' representatives for a comment regarding the incident, but no official statement from the actor has been released. Viewers will continue to see Kit undergo treatment in upcoming episodes, though the future of the actor's role remains uncertain pending the outcome of the ITV inquiry.