Helen Flanagan auctions personal items and art by Anne Kirkbride to raise funds, addressing financial struggles and her upcoming relocation to London.

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has embarked on a significant financial transition by selling personal possessions through the new series of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House. The star, who is preparing for a major life change involving a relocation to London, stated explicitly that she needed to generate cash to support her upcoming move and settle her current financial obligations.

Flanagan Sells Jungle and Designer Items for Cash

Helen Flanagan auctioned a diverse collection of personal effects, including items from her 2023 appearance on I'm a Celebrity... South Africa. The lot featured a rucksack, boots, and unwashed clothes from her time in the jungle, which fetched £70. She also listed an Yves Saint Laurent suit purchased at age eighteen, a gold watch, Liberty Of London key holder, and a cocktail ring, with the total proceeds from her personal sales reaching £1773 for her London fund.

Also read Scott Eastwood Ideal for Mike Flanagan's The Dark Tower as Roland

The actress revealed that her spending habits have shifted dramatically since becoming a mother to her three children. She admitted that while she previously spent heavily on designer clothing and handbags, her current finances are prioritized entirely for her kids. This financial pivot follows a period of significant economic hardship, including reports of struggling to afford basic taxi fares and the forced sale of her Bolton residence.

Proceeds Support Art Sale and Relocation Plans

A significant portion of the auction featured a piece of art created by her late Coronation Street co-star, Anne Kirkbride. Kirkbride, who played Deirdre Barlow before her death in 2015, was a mixed media artist known for creating digital photographs that were printed on canvas to resemble traditional paintings. The digital artwork fetched £50, adding to the total raised for Flanagan's relocation fund.

Advertisement

Auctioneer Angus Ashworth assisted the star in evaluating her belongings, which also included various pieces of jewelry and antiques from her former home. The actress expressed that selling these items provided an opportunity to declutter and get organized before leaving her 'forever home.' She noted that while she was sad to leave the property she bought with her ex-partner, Scott Sinclair, the move to London is a necessary step for her future stability.

Financial Context and Career History

Flanagan's financial struggles came to public attention last year when it was revealed she had lost an estimated £3.5m-a-year fortune. This loss left her unable to afford the upkeep of her high-value property, leading to legal issues including speeding charges where she pleaded as a single mother unable to afford taxis. Her early career success began in 2000 at age nine when she joined Coronation Street as Rosie Webster, earning £400 per episode initially.

The actress's fortunes rose alongside her relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair, who was on loan from Chelsea FC to Wigan Athletic in 2009. Despite her early earnings and successful television career, including nominations for Best Dramatic Performance, the recent financial downturn has necessitated the liquidation of assets. She shares three children with Sinclair: Matilda, age eleven, Delilah, age eight, and Charlie, age five, all of whom remain the primary focus of her current financial planning.