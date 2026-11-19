Coronation Street actress Rhea Bailey confirms she is expecting a baby boy with her husband, The Overtones singer Darren Everest, expanding their family to six.

Coronation Street actress Rhea Bailey has officially confirmed that she is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with her husband, The Overtones singer Darren Everest. The 43-year-old actress shared the joyful update on Wednesday via an Instagram post, revealing that a new little boy will soon join their expanding family.

Rhea Bailey Shares Family Update on Instagram

In a series of warm sunset photographs, Rhea Bailey posed in a black knit dress to showcase her growing pregnancy bump alongside Darren, who is 45, and their two young daughters. The post highlights the growing bond within the family as they prepare for the arrival of their third child. Rhea captioned the photos with a lighthearted note, stating, The shape of this baby boy! He's so forward. The girls were spread all over! lol. I keep knocking Noëmie over when I turn sideways. lol.

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She further expressed her excitement by writing, Family of 6 loading. It's gonna be a very happy New Year! This public announcement comes several months after the actress first hinted at the pregnancy in September, shortly after her honeymoon with Darren. The initial reveal included a video montage showing her shock upon seeing a positive pregnancy test, which she described as a life-changing moment.

Darren Everest and Wedding History Details

Coronation Street star Rhea Bailey is married to The Overtones star husband Darren Everest, and the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony this past June. Prior to the main wedding, the pair had a secret registry office ceremony earlier in the summer. They described this intimate event as more special than imagined, noting that it allowed them to focus entirely on each other without distractions.

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During the registry office visit, the couple shared that they did not tell their children, Ilaria and Noëmie, about the surprise. Darren Everest, the singer, mentioned that they got giggles and shed tears during the private proceedings. Afterward, they enjoyed a romantic dinner at a beautiful restaurant to discuss plans for their main wedding day, appreciating the rare opportunity to have a conversation without interruption from their kids.

The couple had been engaged since March 2021, and their decision to have a registry ceremony first was driven by a desire for a relaxed environment. Rhea Bailey explained that she wanted to avoid a formal officiant who might not be patient with their two-year-old, Noëmie. Instead, they asked a 27-year friend, who is a celebrant, to conduct the main ceremony, making the event feel personal and tailored to their family's needs.

Impact on Rhea Bailey's Coronation Street Role

Rhea Bailey, known for playing Caz Hammond on the ITV soap Coronation Street, first joined the cast in 2015 and left in 2016. Although she has since returned to the show, her recent focus has been on her growing family and her upcoming maternity leave. The announcement of her third pregnancy marks a significant personal milestone for the actress and her husband, Darren Everest.

For her main wedding day, Rhea Bailey spent considerable time selecting the perfect attire, trying on 37 different wedding dresses before finding the right one. She expressed concern that the registry office ceremony might overshadow the official wedding, but the intimate nature of the first event actually enhanced the overall experience. The couple's joy is palpable as they look forward to welcoming their new son, completing their family of six.

Ilaria, who is five years old, and Noëmie, who is two, are already preparing to become big sisters. The family's journey from their engagement in 2021 to their secret registry office ceremony and subsequent lavish wedding has been documented on social media. Rhea Bailey's latest update provides fans with a heartfelt glimpse into their preparations for the upcoming arrival, emphasizing the love and excitement surrounding the new addition to their household.

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Future Plans for the Bailey-Everest Family

As Rhea Bailey and Darren Everest look toward the coming months, their primary focus remains on the health and well-being of the unborn child. The actress has shared that she is feeling incredibly blessed, noting that she has stopped experiencing morning sickness, which marks a positive turning point in her pregnancy. The family is eager to share more updates as they navigate this new chapter together.

The announcement has been met with widespread support from fans and colleagues alike, highlighting the popularity of Rhea Bailey's return to Coronation Street. With the baby boy due soon, the family anticipates a very busy and happy period. Darren Everest and his wife are preparing their home and schedules to accommodate the needs of three young children, ensuring that Ilaria and Noëmie are well-prepared for their new sibling.

Rhea Bailey's career continues to thrive as she balances her acting commitments with her growing family life. Her openness about the pregnancy journey, from the initial shock of the positive test to the selection of wedding dresses, has resonated with audiences. The couple's decision to prioritize a relaxed and personalized wedding experience reflects their values and their commitment to creating a loving environment for their children.

The news of Rhea Bailey expecting a baby boy with Darren Everest adds another layer of joy to the lives of the Coronation Street actress and The Overtones singer. As they count down the days until their son's birth, the family remains grateful for the support they have received. The coming weeks will likely bring more glimpses into their daily lives and preparations, as they eagerly await the arrival of their third child.