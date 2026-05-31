Coronation Street's Michael Le Vell Marries Louise Gibbons in Intimate Ceremony Amid Co-Star Celebration

Michael Le Vell, known for his role as Kevin Webster, married his long-term partner Louise Gibbons in a low-key town hall ceremony attended by close friends and Coronation Street co-stars, featuring a lively reception with singing and subdued festivities.

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell celebrated his wedding with a lively performance, singing to his bride Louise Gibbons on Saturday. The 61-year-old actor, famed for his role as Kevin Webster in the long-running soap opera since 1983, officially married Louise, his partner of twelve years, during an intimate town hall ceremony at Trafford Register Office in Greater Manchester.

The event was attended by fewer than thirty guests, many of whom were his Coronation Street colleagues, among them his former onscreen wife Sally Dynevor, aged 63, Alan Halsall, 43, who has recently split from his girlfriend, and Simon Gregson, 51. Alan Halsall shared a brief look at the wedding reception via Instagram, posting a video of Michael taking the microphone to sing alongside performer Cole Page, captioned with the words 'As always getting the party started'.

The groom beamed with joy, dressed in a sophisticated neutral three-piece suit over a crisp white shirt, complemented by a silk tie and a matching pocket square. His bride, Louise, was radiant in a beautiful white gown featuring a fitted bodice, a plunging neckline, and unique textured sleeves. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds could not stop smiling as they walked out to greet well-wishers amid confetti and applause.

They left in a Mercedes adorned with white ribbons, while guests boarded a coach to travel to the reception held at Ashton on Mersey Golf Club. A source from the golf club noted that the celebration 'wouldn't be going on too late', reflecting the low-key nature of the day. This appearance marked Alan Halsall's first public outing since his split from Ellie, a woman 26 years old, who is seventeen years his junior.

Their relationship ended quietly after a year, with both parties realizing they were 'at different times of their lives' and deciding to separate before things became more serious. Reports indicate that while the split was mutual, Ellie has been struggling emotionally. Sally Dynevor, who has portrayed Sally Webster on Coronation Street since 1986, arrived in a charming blue floral dress, also wearing sunglasses due to the UK heatwave and finishing her outfit with stylish wedges and a nude handbag.

The couple's relationship began in 2014, introduced by Michael's local bookmaker, who was Louise's sister. After a reported series of arguments, they separated in 2018 but later reconciled. According to an insider from The Sun, the wedding had a modest plan: 'Michael and Louise are heading to a registry office tomorrow. There will be no more than 15 people there, including a couple of his Corrie co-stars.

There isn't going to be a party as such - just a private dinner because of his past issues with alcohol.

' The source added that the event 'has been a long time coming and will be full of love', noting that 'Michael adores Louise, she has truly been his rock and he can't wait to make it official. ' Michael Le Vell was previously married to fellow Coronation Street actress Janette Beverley, with whom he shares two children. Their marriage ended in 2011 after twenty-five years together.

In 2018, following another temporary split from Louise, Michael was involved in an incident where he fell down a flight of stairs at their shared home, leading to his arrest on suspicion of assault. He was taken to hospital and then held at a police station before being released without charge, with authorities stating they were taking 'no further action'. A source at the time expressed concern, saying that 'Everyone is really worried about Michael.

Things have hit an all-time low with Louise. She was there when Michael fell down the stairs. He slipped after rowing with another person in the house. Louise was screaming and trying to help him when he fell. She was so worried.





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Michael Le Vell Louise Gibbons Coronation Street Wedding Trafford Register Office Sally Dynevor Alan Halsall Simon Gregson

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