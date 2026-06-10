Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd Reveals Shaved Head After Third Hair Transplant on Podcast

Jack P Shepherd, known for his role as David Platt on Coronation Street, has undergone his third hair transplant. The actor, 38, showed his co-stars Ben Price and Colson Smith the early results on their On The Sofa podcast, just one day after the procedure. He explained that despite having two previous transplants, baldness progression necessitated a third. His friends reacted with surprise and humor, comparing his shaved, slightly bloodied scalp to Megamind. Shepherd cited diminishing confidence and social media trolling as motivations, and noted the timing was convenient due to paternity leave. His wife Hanni had reservations about the appearance during her pregnancy.

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has showed off the results of his third hair transplant , leaving his co-star stunned as he revealed his shaved head.

The actor, 38, who plays David Platt in the ITV soap, has previously undergone the surgical procedure twice before, firstly in 2018 and then the second just a year later in December 2019. And in the latest episode of his On The Sofa podcast, which he hosts with fellow Corrie favourites Ben Price and Colson Smith, Jack showed off the early results of the procedure, which he underwent the day before.

Discussing the reason for the hair transplant, Jack explained during the podcast: "This is my third one. So most people are thinking, I thought you'd just get one hair transplant and then it's Elvis. But that's not the case apparently, because baldness still progresses as time goes on.

'So I had one in 2018, 2019 and now. So I've had it all done mainly on the front and sections.

' Ben, 54, who plays Jack's onscreen brother Nick Tilsley, then asked: "You've literally just had it, haven't you? " To which Jack replied: "I had it done yesterday. So this is day one, as they call it.

" Ben then questioned if now was the time to do the big reveal, with Jack responding: "We do the reveal. I think we do the reveal.

" As Colson, 27, who previously played Craig Tinker in the soap, offered a drum roll, Jack then removed his baseball cap to show off his shaved head. Turning his head to the side to showcase his slightly bloodied scalp, he told his pals: "There we go. That's a shock, isn't it?

" And while Colson was rather impressed, telling his former co-star: "I think it's a look, you know. I actually quite like it", Ben seemed lost for words. Clocking his friend's reaction, Jack exclaimed: "Ben's stunned!

" before Ben then burst out laughing, remarking: "My word! " Jack then endured some ribbing from his pals, in which he was compared to Megamind, before Ben eventually deduced: "I actually don't think you look that bad. I could get used to you like that.

" When asked if it was a big decision to undergo the procedure, Jack shared: "No because I could see it, I could see it further back in the middle. I could see it going in. It was sort of act now while I could and I had a bit of time off for the baby, so it was perfect.

" Colson said: "Paternity and hair transplant", with Jack adding: "Exactly that. What a month!

" He then went on to admit that his wife Hanni wasn't too happy about the timing as she was worried about what the pictures would look like when their child arrives. The couple, who tied the knot last year, announced on Valentine's Day this year that they're expecting their first child together. Jack previously admitted that his receding hairline had diminished his confidence, noting that trolling on social media prompted him to take action.

Following his second hair transplant, exactly a year after his first, he said at the time: "I know some people will say that I am being incredibly vain having a second hair transplant so quickly after the first one. All I can say to that was that I needed to do it for my long-term mental well-being. I have been in Corrie for 20 years now - ever since I was 12.

I know I have been incredibly lucky and love working with such a fantastic group of actors but the relentless schedules take their toll on your mental health, particularly when you have been through as much trauma as David Platt.





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Hair Transplant Coronation Street Jack P Shepherd David Platt Ben Price Colson Smith On The Sofa Podcast Baldness Celebrity Surgical Procedure Confidence Social Media Trolling Mental Well-Being Paternity Hanni

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