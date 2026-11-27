ITV confirms Jacob Roberts retains his position as Kit Green following an investigation into abusive behavior in Manchester, with no further action taken.

ITV has confirmed that actor Jacob Roberts will not be dismissed from the long-running soap opera Coronation Street following an internal investigation into his recent conduct. The decision resolves rumors that the thirty-six-year-old performer would be removed from his role after a video surfaced showing him engaging in abusive behavior during a night out in Manchester.

Roberts, who portrays detective Kit Green on the series, was captured on camera shouting misogynistic insults at bar staff and patrons earlier this month. Despite the severity of the recorded incident, sources indicate that the broadcaster has concluded its inquiry without terminating the actor's contract or issuing a public disciplinary statement.

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Investigation Findings And Internal Process

Coronation Street producers launched a formal probe after The Sun obtained footage depicting Roberts hurling abuse at a group of men and women. The video shows the actor attempting to force his way into a bar while shouting offensive slurs, including calling a woman a virgin and telling her to leave.

A source close to the production told The Sun that Jacob Roberts will face no further action and will continue his employment at the show. The investigation was handled entirely within the company, with bosses reviewing the evidence before deciding that no public statement would be released due to the confidentiality of internal disciplinary matters.

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Witness Accounts And Police Involvement

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers attended the scene to address the disturbance reported by witnesses. One doorman involved in the incident spoke to the publication, describing Roberts' behavior as unacceptable and noting that the actor appeared to leverage his celebrity status during the altercation.

The doorman stated that Roberts asked if the staff knew who he was and used abusive language, though he admitted the actor did not physically strike him. The witness expressed frustration that the actor was abusing his position and suggested that the broadcaster should have taken stronger measures to address the misconduct.

Public Appearance And Character Storyline

Following reports of the investigation, Roberts was seen in Manchester walking his dog while bundled in a black padded jacket and beanie hat. He appeared to be in a serious mood as he spoke on his phone, breaking his silence on the matter by remaining visible in public despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the footage.

This incident contrasts sharply with Roberts' recent professional focus, where he has worked closely with cancer charities to accurately portray a sensitive medical storyline. His character Kit was diagnosed with stage three male breast cancer, a rare condition accounting for less than one percent of UK cases.

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Roberts shaved his head for the role and partnered with Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now to highlight the realities of male diagnosis. He previously discussed his lack of prior knowledge about male breast cancer and his research with James Richards on BBC Breakfast, demonstrating a deep commitment to raising awareness for the cause.

Future Implications And Stakeholder Reactions

The decision to retain Roberts allows the production to continue its current narrative arc without interruption, ensuring that the emotional storyline regarding Kit's treatment proceeds as planned. The internal resolution avoids a public scandal that might have disrupted filming or alienated viewers invested in the character's journey.

While no official commentary was issued by ITV representatives to the Daily Mail, the outcome signals a preference for handling sensitive employee conduct issues discreetly. This approach maintains the continuity of the soap opera while addressing the behavioral concerns raised by the incident in Manchester through private disciplinary channels.